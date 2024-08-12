NAU tackling 350 calls per week but hitting targets

NAU officers see clients at the Bodden Town Library

(CNS): Social Development Minister André Ebanks has told parliament that the rollout of new technology and the collection of data are beginning to improve the service the Needs Assessment Unit can offer. He told his fellow MPs that a team of just four people is handling an average of some 350 calls per week. But the minister said new technology has begun a “new era for client services” that has made operations run more smoothly.

This has given the department a 96.5% first-contact resolution rate, providing welfare support for Caymanians more efficiently while collecting important information.

Answering questions from Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart last month, Ebanks said the NAU had rolled out Zendesk Advanced AI in February, which enabled a staff of just four people to operate at optimal efficiency, improving the connection between the client service team and the financial assistance officers.

“By processing requests and facilitating timely responses, the team ensures effective resolution of client concerns,” Ebanks said. “Utilising advanced artificial intelligence, Zendesk instantly comprehends common client concerns, efficiently routes tickets, and provides our team with actionable insights and suggestions.”

Lauding the “sophisticated platform”, he said problems were being sorted out more quickly. “We now have comprehensive data to analyse client interactions and feedback,” he said, noting that this would help refine the process, achieve targets and ensure that the department meets and exceeds expectations.

“This represents a significant investment in improving the client experience for those who are accessing financial assistance,” the minister added.

Key performance indicators show that the staff is now responding to at least 90% of urgent inquiries within 24 hours and less urgent enquiries within 48-72 hours. A resolution is reached on first contact 70% of the time or higher, which is cutting client follow-up needs. When people call, the waiting time for a support agent is less than five minutes, and 80% of callers wait less than 3 minutes.

Between February and June this year, client services resolved 5,513 issues, meeting the first two targets set, and they continue to work towards achieving the third.

Ebanks explained that the first target was to ensure that 90% of urgent inquiries were answered within 24 hours and less urgent enquiries within 48-72 hours, which the department has surpassed. The second was to establish a first-contact resolution rate of 70% or higher.

“This metric is crucial as it measures the department’s effectiveness in resolving issues during the initial interaction, thereby enhancing client satisfaction and reducing the need for follow-up communication. The department has excelled in this area as well, achieving an impressive 96.5% first-contact resolution rate,” Ebanks added.

“This means that clients who are enquiring about financial assistance are able to be supported and have their concerns resolved without having to speak to multiple people and continue to follow-up.”

The third target is to reduce the average hold time to under three minutes for 80% of calls received and have all calls answered within five minutes.

“By gathering this data, we were able to determine that the department receives an average of approximately 350 calls per week,” the minister revealed.

The NAU has achieved an average response time of 1.13 minutes when answering calls, but calls that are in the queue while staff are occupied with other clients are abandoned in an average time of 3.19 minutes. Most calls come in between 10:00am and 1:00pm, and this is when it is difficult for the team to answer all the calls within the targeted timeframe.

But Ebanks said that with the help of technology, the ministry was able to make data-driven decisions and develop solutions instead of relying on estimations. Consequently, the department is considering staggered lunch breaks for the team and is also encouraging clients to contact them outside of

those peak hours

“The department remains committed to minimising wait times for those seeking assistance and will continue to evaluate options to ensure timely response, including encouraging more online applications,” he said, adding that the target for client satisfaction was 93%.

“This remarkable rating is a testament to our continuous efforts to enhance service delivery, address client needs promptly, and ensure that every interaction contributes to a favourable outcome. It underscores the success of our initiatives, such as the implementation of Zendesk and the full staffing of the CCT, in achieving and maintaining high standards of client care,” he said.

Accepting there was room for improvement, the minister said the solutions lie in technology, which would allow the government to identify deficiencies and address them proactively.

“For the first time in the department’s history, we have access to comprehensive data that empowers us to analytically determine the best strategies for improvement. This shift marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to optimising service,” Ebanks stated as he commended the department’s achievements in answering urgent inquiries, resolving issues at first contact, and working towards maintaining a swift response time.