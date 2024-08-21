MRCU data shows dramatic drop in mosquitos

MRCU staff check the mosquito traps

(CNS): One sign of dedication in the staff at the Mosquito Research and Control Unit is their willingness to get bitten in the name of science. As well as counting the number of mosquitoes caught in traps each night, they also collect data in the form of bites per minute. “This is when a disease prevention officer goes into an area, such as the swamps, and count how many bites they received in a minute,” MRCU Public Education and Outreach Officer Kevin Watler told CNS.

The department also considers observations from MRCU inspections, as well as public complaints. “We don’t have a great log of public complaints but will change that in the future,” Watler noted. “All of the various ways combined allow the operations managers to decide on operations for the day.”

Average number of mosquitoes trapped per night (Source: MRCU)

Source: MRCU (click to enlarge)

“Mosquito control is a science-driven process that requires constant vigilance and adaptive strategies,” said MRCU Director Dr Alan Wheeler. “Our team works tirelessly behind the scenes, collecting and analysing larvae from communities, swamps and dykes, and carrying out property inspections. Daily, we count and identify mosquitoes from traps, and our morning meetings are essential for planning our day’s mission based on the latest data and community feedback.”

This is all part of what the MRCU calls “the relentless efforts” of staff members to keep mosquito numbers low this year, ensuring the safety and comfort of the Cayman Islands’ residents and visitors. Those efforts appear to be paying off and the data is showing that mosquito numbers are way down this year.

One key aspect of MRCU’s work is the absence of a fixed spray schedule. “Everything we do is data-driven,” Dr Wheeler explained. “We base our actions on real-time observations and analysis to ensure the most effective and efficient mosquito control measures. This approach allows us to target problem areas precisely when and where interventions are needed.”

The Cayman Islands are home to about 20 different types of mosquitoes. While some prefer birds or other animals, others, like the Aedes aegypti mosquito, pose a risk to human health.

“The Aedes aegypti is particularly concerning because it’s a day-biting mosquito that breeds in people’s yards,” Dr Wheeler said. “This mosquito is the primary vector for serious diseases such as dengue, Zika and yellow fever. With dengue cases rising in the region, our disease prevention officers have been proactively visiting homes, dumping water out of any container that might serve as a breeding ground.”

The MRCU stresses that controlling the Aedes aegypti mosquito requires a community-wide effort. “It’s not something we can do alone,” Watler said. “We urge every resident to inspect their property weekly for any containers that can hold water, no matter how small. Even a bottle cap can become a breeding site. If you’re bitten by an Aedes aegypti, there’s a good chance it was born right in your yard or your neighbour’s yard.”

As the new school year approaches, MRCU has intensified its efforts with mosquito barrier treatments to protect students and staff as they return to school. “These treatments create a protective barrier around properties, reducing mosquito populations in the treated area,” Watler added.

MRCU regularly shares updates on its activities on Facebook and LinkedIn, keeping the public informed about ongoing efforts to control mosquito populations.

The MRCU said it remains committed to protecting the Cayman Islands from mosquito-borne diseases and maintaining the quality of life for all residents. “We ask everyone to join us in our mission by staying vigilant and proactive in mosquito control efforts.”