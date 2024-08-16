Ministry makes misleading claims over EWA route

EWA extension alternative routes (click to expand)

(CNS): An official press release from the planning ministry was less than upfront with the public about the route that the Cayman Islands Government has selected for the controversial East-West Arterial Road extension. It implies that Route B3, the one selected by Cabinet, is the least environmentally damaging, even though the environmental impact assessment indicates otherwise.

The CIG’s decision to select the more costly and less environmentally friendly of the two shortlisted routes has, it appears, been picked to support the plans under discussion to dredge in the Breakers area for the development of a new cargo port and for more general development in the Eastern Districts and interior.

The route puts almost 50 hectares of important pristine ecological habitat at risk and poses a significant threat to the Central Mangrove Wetlands. Despite this, officials in the planning ministry have attempted to paint this route as “the optimal balance between infrastructure development and environmental stewardship” on the basis that it could reduce emissions through the potential reduction of congestion.

The EIA clearly shows that this route will cause far more damage to the environment than Route B2, which local environmental activists all agreed would, if this road must go ahead, pose the least threat to the environment. However, the government has rarely been swayed by the opinions of the green movement in Cayman, and it is free under the law to disregard the advice given in any EIA.

In the release, officials claimed that Cabinet had selected Route B3 as the preferred route following “a meticulous evaluation process, where all the routes were carefully considered and after a “rigorous, data-driven analysis highlighted its superior alignment with the Cayman Islands’ long-term infrastructure vision”.

Route B4 was initially dismissed due to its significant environmental, social and historical impacts. Further studies conducted from September 2023 to April 2024 led to the elimination of Route B1, primarily due to its high environmental impact — affecting lands owned by the National Trust — and its prohibitive cost.

This left a choice between B2 and B3, which the ministry stated had scored equally in the Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA). Route B3 was chosen because it fits with the “original long-term gazette plan” and what were said to be “strategic infrastructure goals and future growth”.

CNS also understands that the controversial proposal currently under discussion to build a cargo port in Breakers is a fundamental reason why this route has been chosen. It would facilitate the development of that project, if it went ahead, as well as further commercial and industrial development associated with the dock by the private sector.

The government has also claimed that the route minimises the impact on lands owned by the National Trust and a lower impact on parrot habitat compared to Route B2. The route was also described as offering “more favourable conditions for construction, reducing potential challenges and costs during the development phase, ensuring a smoother and more efficient project execution”.

Although route B3 is around a half kilometre longer than B2, the ministry claims it will result in lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per trip compared to that route. “This key finding debunks the notion that a shorter route would be inherently more environmentally friendly, underscoring Route B3’s environmental advantages,” the government said in a very misleading claim.

Local activists, including Sustainable Cayman, who have spent a great deal of time and effort examining the routes, have claimed otherwise. They point to the massive potential destruction of critical wetlands and the slicing of what is one of the region’s largest contiguous mangrove wetlands. Above all, the main concern with this route is the potential it has to allow developers deep inside the currently inaccessible habitat that is so fundamental to Grand Cayman’s entire natural habitat.

Sustainable Cayman had urged the government to properly consider the results from the Environmental Assessment Board. Instead, the CIG has opted for a route that has a higher “risk of secondary development in an area that is already at high risk of deforestation”.

Sustainable Cayman stands by its position that this route is a mistake and continues to endorse route B2 endorsement of B2.

The decision to select Route B3 and press on with the road all the way to Frank Sound comes against the backdrop of the government’s failure to implement a modern public transport system and failure to resolve the quick fix of implementing a bus system for private schools, despite accepting a private member’s motion on the subject well over a year ago.

The government has done nothing to promote ride-sharing and deter single-person vehicle commutes, or initiate any schemes that could help reduce congestion.

It has given very little consideration to decentralizing government offices, introducing a broader, more flexible approach to civil servants’ starting and finishing times, utilising technology to allow more people to work from home more often, or encouraging the same ideas across the private sector.

Planning Minister Jay Ebanks said in the release, “The selection of Route B3 for the East-West Arterial project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to developing sustainable and efficient infrastructure. This choice reflects a careful balance between development, cost-effectiveness, and environmental responsibility. Route B3 not only aligns with our strategic goals but also ensures the preservation of vital natural resources for future generations.”