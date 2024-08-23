Ministry aims for more TV and movie filming in Cayman

Promo picture for Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise

(CNS): The Ministry of Tourism & Ports (MOTP) has created the new government position of film commissioner to promote the Cayman Islands as a “premier location for film, television and media production”. This move builds “on the momentum” of the recent reality TV show Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise“, according to a release from the ministry.

The aim of creating the new post within the Department of Tourism is to “provide increased opportunities for Caymanians through continued development of the burgeoning local film and television industry”, the ministry said.

According to the ad posted on the Cayman Islands Government career portal, the film commissioner, who will earn between CI$64,056 and $84,036 per year, will be the “logistical, supportive, and operational agent” for the DoT “in facilitating the function of the Cayman Islands Film Commission (CIFC)”. The successful candidate will be the primary liaison between the CIFC, the CIG, private sector stakeholders, and international clients.

The ministry’s release said the film commissioner will be responsible for promoting the Cayman Islands as a top-tier destination for production companies and studios, liaising with film or television projects approved to shoot on the island, and coordinating the newly launched production incentive programme, which offers up to a 35% rebate on qualifying on-island expenditures.

“Building on the momentum of several international feature films and the recent HULU/Freeform/Disney+ series, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, the CIFC is working in conjunction with the international film and television community to capitalize and promote our country through the unique exposure that comes from international productions utilising the Cayman Islands as a premium film location,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that in recent years, the CIFC, which is chaired by Caymanian filmmaker, film director and screenwriter Frank E. Flowers, who co-wrote the movie Bob Marley: One love, has assisted with more than 20 film and television productions. These have contributed millions of dollars to the local economy and provided specialised employment and hands-on training for Caymanians in the field.

“The CIFC’s efforts have also produced uniquely related, in-kind, high-value marketing exposure for our islands with promotions on The Kelly Clarkson Show, premium billboards in New York’s Times Square and Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles, and extensive marketing presence via social media and streaming service platforms. The CIFC has been actively promoting the Cayman Airways LAX-GCM direct service to influential members of the Hollywood entertainment industry, as well as fostering relationships in New York and the United Kingdom,” the release said.

The CIFC said it “looks forward to the selected individual joining the efforts to grow the Cayman Islands as a ‘go-to’ location within the international creative community and to cultivate Caymanian talent for viable opportunities within the competitive industry”.