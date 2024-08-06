Ministers in Jamaica for Ag Show deliver relief supplies
(CNS): The premier, two Cabinet ministers and a parliamentary secretary are currently in Jamaica to attend the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, which takes place today, Tuesday. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who will speak at the event, is accompanied by Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks, Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour, McKeeva Bush, who is PS to Minister Ebanks, and Acting Department of Agriculture (DoA) Deputy Director Demoy Nash.
According to a CIG release, the trip is being made at the invitation of the Jamaican Government. However, since it coincides with the delivery of more hurricane relief supplies, it would appear that the people of the Cayman Islands are paying for it.
The release gives no stated aims or tangible positive outcomes for Cayman associated with the all-expenses-paid visit, nor does it provide any idea of the cost of the trip, how long it will last or which ministry’s budget will cover it.
The premier also travelled to Jamaica last month to bring post-hurricane help. On that trip, she headed a delegation to deliver a US$200,000 donation to the Building A Better Jamaica Fund, as well as medical supplies donated by the Health Services Authority and Health City Cayman Islands.
Items delivered this time, valued at approximately US$50,000, include generators, chainsaws, tarpaulins, and air mattresses. The Ministry of Education has donated 40 laptops, and HCCI has again donated medical supplies. Some of the cargo was delivered to the island on Sunday, 4 August, and the rest on Monday, 5 August.
The donation comes as part of the US$1.2 million pledge by the Cayman Islands Government to assist the four Caribbean countries most impacted by Hurricane Beryl. Similar donations have already been made to Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The CIG release noted that the Denbigh Show was scaled down from three days to one due to the disruption of the agricultural sector caused by Beryl on 3 July.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Agriculture, Business, Politics
These people never ate a vegetable in their lives.
The fat cats get obese on our taxes. Look at that image. Those four are definitely NOT using food banks or worried about the cost of living at our local supermarkets.
👨⚖️Did she face ACC probe? What happened?
“In his latest report [2015], Alastair Swarbrick pointed to what could be a “breach of trust” by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is currently the speaker of the House, over her direction to purchase a plot of land in her constituency.”
https://caymannewsservice.com/2015/07/speaker-may-face-acc-probe/
I’ll repost my comment to another CNS article:
The corruption in Cayman is so saturated it will be difficult for the masses to gain a stronghold to fight the evil satanic grip that controls The Parliament and The Cabinet. The only answer is removal of some key players and an economy based on need not greed.
Who are the key players that must be removed❓
Seems that cayman airways needed extra ballast. That foursome needs to look in the mirror and consider diets or gastric band surgery.
They go to this Agricultural show every year. All expenses paid.
Did Jamaica ask for help? Giving out cash, 40 laptops, air mattresses ? 🫤 Jamaica is fine if they run the Agricultural show in post-hurricane environment.
Who approved such spendings? Appears that Madam Premier is spending money as if it is her own. She has a history of such habits.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2015/01/speaker-and-ex-co-escape-pac-scrutiny/
Why does she feel invincible?
Why don’t the four of you really give Jamaica a huge gift and stay there forever. You can help the Jamaicans out with tourism as a carnival act; Seymour, Ebanks and Bush can wear those Rasta wigs and O’Connor can dress up in a dance hall outfit. What a shining example of leadership at its finest.
We love you all, make us proud as we want to be just like Jamaica. Sch handsome and strong men along with our very great Premier. No more elections, just stay in power forever. One love.
By the way, give Jamaica more money as we have lots of it to throw around.
who ate all the pies?
Please stay there you useless c***s.
Instead of working to turn Cayman into New Jamaica, why don’t this bunch just move there? McKeeva Bush especially should go and never come back.
Birds of a feather
100%. Sickening.