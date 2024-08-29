Men engage in road rage fight following crash

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into a fight that occurred between two men in the wake of a crash that happened in the Savannah area of Bodden Town at around 10am on Wednesday. Police said that the collision was between a HiAce utility van and a BMW sedan near Cool Spring Close. Following the crash, an altercation between the drivers turned violent; one of the men pulled out a flare gun and fired a round before running away and leaving his vehicle behind.

The remaining driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the physical altercation.

The driver who fled the scene was followed by the officers and the police believe that he then ran into a nearby residence. Searches were carried out and one man was subsequently detained for the purpose of carrying out enquires, but later released.

The offending man in the incident was not located during the search. His vehicle along with additional live rounds were recovered as evidence by the police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing man to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.