Man jailed for 18 months over impulsive robbery

(CNS): Okia Rainel Porter (23) has been sentenced to just 18 months in jail, having pleaded guilty in February to a robbery at a grocery store in West Bay late last year. The Jamaican national, who was unarmed, entered the 4-Way 24-hour convenience store on the evening of 19 November with the assistance of friends, wearing an animal mask. He stole less than $480 in cash.

After entering the store, Porter went behind the cashier and opened the register to serve one of the fellow conspirators. Following a scuffle between the men, Porter grabbed the cash pan and its connected tablet. But the cashier had locked the door, preventing the robber’s escape. Porter then used the metal pan to smash at the door until the cashier released the lock. However, as he was smashing at the door, his mask fell to the floor, revealing his face on CCTV.

Police were able to retrieve the mask when they arrived at the scene and test it for DNA, which was later confirmed as a match for Porter. On the same night as the robbery, the police found Porter in a car on Fort Street, George Town. He was arrested and later charged.

The court heard that this appeared to be a poorly planned, impulsive robbery and out of character for Porter, who has no previous criminal convictions and has since shown remorse over the offence. However, he has admitted abusing drugs and believes he is addicted to Extasy. Porter, a father of a three-year-old boy who lives in Jamaica, has been on a work permit in the Cayman Islands since 2019.

The defendant was said to have expressed empathy for the victim and stated that he takes responsibility for his actions. He was assessed by the probation service as being at low risk of re-offending, even though he appears to have drug and alcohol problems.

The court also heard that the manager of the store had said the cashier had been traumatised and had quit the job shortly after the robbery as a result. The manager also reported being stressed and nervous over the possibility of further robberies, as this store has been hit by robbers seven times since it opened.

Although Justice Cheryll Richards asked for compensation of over $1,700 for the cash and goods stolen and for damage to the store, she also found that the crime was serious enough to warrant jail time and therefore could not order compensation because Porter would not be able to pay.

The judge accepted that the offending was on impulse without significant planning and the lowest level of robbery, with no weapon involved. Porter will be unable to see his family during his incarceration and will not be granted any further permits to work in the Cayman Islands.

Taking all of the mitigating and aggravating factors into consideration, as well as Porter’s guilty plea, Justice Richards arrived at a custodial sentence of 18 months with time served to be taken into consideration.