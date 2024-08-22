Man found bleeding and unconscious in George Town

(CNS): Police say that around 2:00pm Wednesday, a 911 call was made to report that a man was bleeding and unconscious on School Road in George Town. At the scene, Emergency Medical Services assessed the injured man, who had lacerations to his head and face, and transported him by ambulance to the hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

Police officers at the location spoke with people in the area but were unable to find out what had happened or even where the incident had taken place. However, he is believed to have been assaulted.

Detectives investigating the circumstances of his injuries are appealing for witnesses to come forward and provide any information that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website.