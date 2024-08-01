Local silk appointed as acting Grand Court judge

Ben Tonner KC, Governor Jane Owen and Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale

(CNS): Ben Tonner KC has been appointed as an acting judge of the Grand Court and will serve from 5 August to 30 August during the newly introduced Long Vacation between the summer sitting and the winter sitting. Governor Jane Owen made the appointment on the advice of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

Tonner, who is a name partner and leading litigator at McGrath Tonner, brings over 17 years of litigation experience spanning both criminal and civil cases, including fraud, money laundering, asset tracing, regulatory enforcement, insolvency and restructuring, and judicial review proceedings.

He has frequently appeared as leading counsel in the Grand Court and the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands. He has also appeared before the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the highest court of civil and criminal appeal for many of the jurisdictions in the Commonwealth.

Tonner was called to the Cayman Islands Bar in 2005 and to the Inner Bar of the Cayman Islands in 2017. He earned his LLM from the University of London in 2013 and his LLB (Hons) from the University of Warwick in 1999. He completed his Bar Vocational Course in 2000 before being called to the Bar of England and Wales that same year.

Commenting on Tonner’s appointment to the Grand Court, Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale said, “The Bench is recruited from the best at the Bar.” Saying that he is well-qualified to sit as a judge, she noted that he is a highly experienced practitioner and the first criminal lawyer at the Cayman Bar to be appointed King’s Counsel.

Tonner is the current Chairman of the Human Rights Commission. Other appointments include membership on the Expungement Board, the Criminal Justice Law Reform Committee, the Legal Practitioners Association, and the Anti-Corruption Commission. He is a founding member of the Criminal Defence Bar Association.