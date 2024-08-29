Local man fined $300 for dumping on private land

(CNS): A local man received a $300 fine last week after he appeared in court facing littering charges. The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) said during the first week of May, the man dumped an undisclosed load of waste at a property on Conch Point Road, West Bay, belonging to Shoreline Development Company without their consent. As a result of the investigation, the individual was charged and convicted.

According to the summary court listings for 20 August, the man was Javed Ebanks from West Bay.

The DEH said the case serves as a reminder to the public of the irresponsibility and serious implications of littering, which is an offence under the Litter Act (1997 Revision). This investigation carried out by the DEH after the landowners reported the dumping is one of six investigations it is working on to ensure people are held accountable for illegal littering.

Officials stated in a press release that this case highlights the DEH’s commitment to maintaining the cleanliness and integrity of the environment and serves as a warning to all residents and visitors.

DEH Director Richard Simms said the hard work and dedication of DEH officers in upholding the littering law was commendable. “We take these matters seriously and will continue to prosecute anyone caught littering. Keeping the Cayman Islands clean is a shared responsibility, and we urge everyone to do their part.”

The DEH is urging the community to respect the environment by disposing of waste properly and reporting any instances of littering. “Together, we can maintain the beautiful surroundings of our islands for everyone to enjoy,” officials added.

According to the littering act: “Whoever throws down, drops or otherwise deposits and leaves any litter in, into or from a public place in such circumstances as to cause, contribute to or tend to lead to its defacement by such litter is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of five hundred dollars or to imprisonment for six months.”

