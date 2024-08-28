Local gangsters show off 3D-printed guns on YouTube

Mr Triper interviews men with 3D-printed guns

(CNS): A group of local gangsters have been featured in a YouTube video showing off guns that they say had been made using a 3D printer. The video was made by “Mr Triper”, who hails from Eastern Europe and is known as an extreme traveller. He makes travel videos that show what he describes as the “dark side” of destinations around the world. He was in the Cayman Islands recently on his way from Cuba to Honduras, where, with the help of various people he had met online, he interviewed men in the West Bay area.

In the video, the local men don’t cover their faces or disguise their voices as they tell Mr Triper all about their drug business and show him the product. They tell him why they do it, the murders that have taken place, how much it costs to get “someone whacked”, the friends they have lost to gun violence, gang rivalries and the weapons they carry.

The police have confirmed that they are aware of the video but have declined to comment on what action they are taking in relation to the blatant display of firearms and drugs on a YouTuber’s channel that has some 84,000 subscribers and a video that has already been circulating widely on local social media platforms.

The Cayman Islands Government recently passed legislation to specifically outlaw 3D-printed guns and component parts and increase the penalties for possession of unlawful guns, regardless of whether or not the guns have ever been used in a crime. Those found guilty face the possibility of at least ten years in jail.