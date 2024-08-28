Local gangsters show off 3D-printed guns on YouTube
(CNS): A group of local gangsters have been featured in a YouTube video showing off guns that they say had been made using a 3D printer. The video was made by “Mr Triper”, who hails from Eastern Europe and is known as an extreme traveller. He makes travel videos that show what he describes as the “dark side” of destinations around the world. He was in the Cayman Islands recently on his way from Cuba to Honduras, where, with the help of various people he had met online, he interviewed men in the West Bay area.
In the video, the local men don’t cover their faces or disguise their voices as they tell Mr Triper all about their drug business and show him the product. They tell him why they do it, the murders that have taken place, how much it costs to get “someone whacked”, the friends they have lost to gun violence, gang rivalries and the weapons they carry.
The police have confirmed that they are aware of the video but have declined to comment on what action they are taking in relation to the blatant display of firearms and drugs on a YouTuber’s channel that has some 84,000 subscribers and a video that has already been circulating widely on local social media platforms.
The Cayman Islands Government recently passed legislation to specifically outlaw 3D-printed guns and component parts and increase the penalties for possession of unlawful guns, regardless of whether or not the guns have ever been used in a crime. Those found guilty face the possibility of at least ten years in jail.
See the YouTube video in full below:
And the Maples employee toting him around to play tour guide…
Availability of opioids on the street in Cayman is definitely a concern. What’s going on with the pharmacies?
RCIPS spent all weekend looking for the wrong guy in the brac, and now they looking for somebody who is in Jamaica.
I doubt anything will come from this video- seems like hard work to me
Caymans future?
So gangsters on video show guns, drugs, admit to sell drugs, talk about murders they know of and then show their faces? An admission can’t be much better than that. RCIPS, what more do you need?
Well…..the gangsters need to actually walk into the PoPo Station and hand themselves and the evidence in. Then the gangsters need to convince the courts to prosecute them because the ODPP can’t seem to do it.
We have McKeeva to thank for this… 50 years of ghetto politics, dumbing down his constituents for a turkey at Christmas.
Import 3rd world become 3rd world it’s that simple bobo
Take responsibility for your own people. These are Caymanians in the video acting like fools, not expats. Start raising our men right and they won’t act like this. But we always blame others! And don’t “people come here and influence them” NO! The only people who can influence someone is themselves. They should have the sense to not follow others, so stop pinning blame on others and go deal with these CAYMANIAN men.
The RCIPS can’t just arrest people because of a youtube video. The youtuber could just be hiring actors with a fake watergun and pretend its real. Youtubers will do anything for views, so RCIPS can’t just jump on the persons without any kind of proof.
Well to be fair
Intelligence is the one thing no one has ever accused Cayman’s class of common criminals of
A group of local gangsters have been featured in a YouTube video showing off guns that they say had been made using a 3D printer.
The guns look to old and battered to have been made with a 3D printer. Those morons just thought they were being cool and hip talking about 3D printed guns, without knowing that 3D printers do not print metal objects.
I would say lock their @sses up, but then we would just have to feed them. Right now they are a greater danger to themselves, and others like them, than they are to the general public.
Care to comment Truman?
De man say we have no gangs!
Deportation orders?
They’re Caymanian. Where they gonna go? North Side? Stop assuming it’s expats and go discipline our men!
It’s hard to over-emphasize this point. These people in the video are dangerously, egregiously stupid.
I’m guessing these guys pass their brain cell around life they no doubt pass a spliff.
Please ensure all children see this to show the reality of these Oh No OGs’ lifestyle. It’s less glamorous than picking up my dog’s excrement.
Only the RCIPS don’t know about this stuff.
I always say that the JDF FKA RCIPS are either incompetent, or involved.
Arrest them and rescue those poor dogs.
i got a dangerous weapon in my pants too….
plastic pee shooters….
Chasing clout is the new drug of choice for this generation. Dont know who goofy was that seemed much older, should have known better then to have those youths bare faced on camera. Jamaican police on island are salivating right now, three more original Caymanians headed to northward unless they are family to John John.
I’m going to bet that the glock is real (probably imported on Christopher Columbus’ ship with a 33% chance of misfiring) but the “3D printed” is a big bad boy lie to be boasty.
3D printed but be careful don’t show the serial number – LOL.
How do we stop people who have no idea what they are talking about from giving tours?
The Indian tour guide provided this tourist with a lot of incorrect information which made its way into the video.
Did he have a work permit to carry out the tour?
Just a wild guess the tour guide might have been working outside the terms of his work permit.
This will just serve to enhance their breeding desirability.
The Dude called the Grand Caymanian at Crystal Harbour the “Most Expensive” Hotel on the island. Plus the only 1 Starbucks comment. If you make Sh!t up that you don’t have to, what is the point?
That’s your main concern here????
He needs to do some research but he’s probably just a backpacker and in with the druggies on the island. Grand Caymanian is the Waldorf Astoria compared to what he’s used to.I hope our government makes him persona non grata. He’s obviously not the kind of visitor that we need.
You mean GC @ Crystal Meth Harbour? More high end drugs in that hood than at a Pfizer plant. Lol