John-John injured in early morning crash

Scene of the early morning crash, 8 August 2024 (supplied by the RCIPS)

(CNS): The RCIPS has said that a “senior politician” was injured in an early morning collision in Bodden Town after his vehicle collided with an excavator arm that was in the road. CNS understands that the driver, who sustained head injuries that required surgery, was Labour Minister Dwayne “John-John” Seymour.

The police said that about 30 minutes after midnight this morning, 8 August, someone made a 911 call to report that a CAT excavator was parked along the roadside on Anton Bodden Drive, Bodden Town, with the excavator arm extending into the roadway. Shortly afterwards, it was reported that a vehicle had collided with the excavator arm.

The RCIPS, the Cayman Islands Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and found that the driver of the vehicle had sustained injuries to his head. The man, described as “a senior politician”, was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening. He remains in hospital at this time.

Police officers attended the hospital but were unable to conduct further inquiries because the driver was undergoing immediate medical care. However, the RCIPS said they requested that the attending physician take a blood sample for investigative purposes, noting that the matter remains under investigation.

Police are also investigating how the excavator arm came to be extending into the roadway at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision or the excavator is asked to contact the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.

d