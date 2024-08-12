Hew eyes premier’s job as he takes on PPM leadership

New PPM Leader Joey Hew at the Progressive National Council Meeting

(CNS): Joey Hew told a crowd of the party faithful at the Progressive National Council Meeting at the weekend that he didn’t plan to “get too attached” to the job of opposition leader as he believes his party will be returned to government after next year’s election. Although Hew, who represents George Town North, was ‘anointed’ by the party leadership on Saturday night, he is expected to be voted in as the official leader during the party conference in January.

In his speech, Hew said he would deliver “stable government and… collaboration over conflict” before going on to tell his own story and why he believes he can take on the country’s top political job. After criticising the current UPM administration, Hew made a number of broad policy commitments without going into great detail, particularly how the party plans to “prioritise environmental stewardship without halting development”, an issue that many believe led to the Progressives losing support in the 2021 election.

“There is much to be done, and I am determined to get started,” Hew told the Progressive members. “We must win the election next April to make this vision a reality.”

The new PPM leader’s confidence has been buoyed by what the party believes is early polling in their favour. Based on a sample of 700 local registered voters, the PPM said the poll, which was paid for by the party, found 56% of respondents prefer a candidate from a political party to be their MP, compared to just 20% who favour an independent.

However, despite ongoing and persistent criticism of the current UPM Government, the sample of the electorate still gave it a 53% overall approval rating. This, coupled with the first-past-the-post system, means that the goal of returning enough Progressive candidates to form a government outright will remain an uphill struggle.

But the Progressives also said the poll found that, of those who have already decided who they would vote for, 61% indicated they would support a Progressives candidate, compared to 39% who would back another candidate. The poll found voters in most age groups favour a PPM candidate. Examining voter intent across different age ranges, there was a preference for the Progressives across all age groups except the youngest voters in the 18-24 age category.

The party has committed to running PPM candidates in all 19 constituencies and not making way for independents who might be more supportive of a PPM administration, as they have done in the past.

It’s not yet clear which of the current PPM team will step aside at the next election. Although he has handed over the leadership to Hew, Roy McTaggart has said he will be running to retain his seat in GTE. Both Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) and Moses Kirkconnell (CBW&LC) have indicated their intention to retire, though neither has officially confirmed this.

In his speech handing the reins to Hew, McTaggart said there was a “solid foundation for the road ahead” based on the polling, even though the party could be seeking another 15 candidates to run on the PPM ticket. McTaggart said that the “PACT experiment of assembling a dozen so-called independents and hoping for a coherent, cohesive, and capable government has failed”.

The outgoing leader said the current government’s “chaotic approach to governance has not delivered the progress our country deserves”.