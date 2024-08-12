Hew eyes premier’s job as he takes on PPM leadership
(CNS): Joey Hew told a crowd of the party faithful at the Progressive National Council Meeting at the weekend that he didn’t plan to “get too attached” to the job of opposition leader as he believes his party will be returned to government after next year’s election. Although Hew, who represents George Town North, was ‘anointed’ by the party leadership on Saturday night, he is expected to be voted in as the official leader during the party conference in January.
In his speech, Hew said he would deliver “stable government and… collaboration over conflict” before going on to tell his own story and why he believes he can take on the country’s top political job. After criticising the current UPM administration, Hew made a number of broad policy commitments without going into great detail, particularly how the party plans to “prioritise environmental stewardship without halting development”, an issue that many believe led to the Progressives losing support in the 2021 election.
“There is much to be done, and I am determined to get started,” Hew told the Progressive members. “We must win the election next April to make this vision a reality.”
The new PPM leader’s confidence has been buoyed by what the party believes is early polling in their favour. Based on a sample of 700 local registered voters, the PPM said the poll, which was paid for by the party, found 56% of respondents prefer a candidate from a political party to be their MP, compared to just 20% who favour an independent.
However, despite ongoing and persistent criticism of the current UPM Government, the sample of the electorate still gave it a 53% overall approval rating. This, coupled with the first-past-the-post system, means that the goal of returning enough Progressive candidates to form a government outright will remain an uphill struggle.
But the Progressives also said the poll found that, of those who have already decided who they would vote for, 61% indicated they would support a Progressives candidate, compared to 39% who would back another candidate. The poll found voters in most age groups favour a PPM candidate. Examining voter intent across different age ranges, there was a preference for the Progressives across all age groups except the youngest voters in the 18-24 age category.
The party has committed to running PPM candidates in all 19 constituencies and not making way for independents who might be more supportive of a PPM administration, as they have done in the past.
It’s not yet clear which of the current PPM team will step aside at the next election. Although he has handed over the leadership to Hew, Roy McTaggart has said he will be running to retain his seat in GTE. Both Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) and Moses Kirkconnell (CBW&LC) have indicated their intention to retire, though neither has officially confirmed this.
In his speech handing the reins to Hew, McTaggart said there was a “solid foundation for the road ahead” based on the polling, even though the party could be seeking another 15 candidates to run on the PPM ticket. McTaggart said that the “PACT experiment of assembling a dozen so-called independents and hoping for a coherent, cohesive, and capable government has failed”.
The outgoing leader said the current government’s “chaotic approach to governance has not delivered the progress our country deserves”.
See the speeches by Hew and McTaggart and details of the voter poll in the CNS Library.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Politics
The JLP of Cayman.
He intends to “prioritise environmental stewardship without halting development”. Well, that’s an oxymoron!
This is encouraging. I hope Joey brings on board some young educated professionals to form the next Government. I am not concerned with previous posts about family ties and his reltionship with Dart. Name one politician who doesnt have similar ties. Cayman is a small place and most people are connected in some way shape or form. With recent legislation and regulaitons that demand transparency and accountability from those in Public Office, it woudl be fool hardy for any elected person to run the risk of exposure and corruption. Its just not that easy anymore.
go Joey we got ya back!
PPM all the way!!
How are these guys still allowed to be in operation after all the years of procurement and accounting fraud? Where is the ACC on the ReGen award and Balance Sheet scams? Shall we go down the list of shams underwritten by PPM ambassadors?
Oh for crying out loud, really? Joey Who? How about we just let some newbies have a go rather than the same old same old? Isn’t it great how these career politicians simply black out their past efforts and hope you’ll forget that they had the chance to do what they’re saying but didn’t, but this time will be different!
this guy is pure Dart/CUC. If you want transparency, it aint here.
This country is way too small for party politics. Its small enough to be ran as a corporation actually, and we the public as shareholders. Be better than the past 30 years.
joey hew…the man who banned uber in cayman…the man who said building more roads is not the answer(but only built more roads)
direct rule instead please.
do-nothing-ppm are slightly better than current shambolic government but their record in power in the previous 2 terms should make them umelectable.
Anyone voting for this absentee MP to be premier has to be borderline braindead. He literally has the closest ties possible to the big dog at CUC. You think he wants to make things better for us, at the expense of his immediate family?
He also is fully on board with allowing FCCA to ruin the rest of our marine environment, and continue to strong-arm our Caymanian watersports/tour operators out of a living since the cruise lines work with their “preferred” operators, which are only the biggest companies that can afford to kowtow to the cruise lines and offer them lower prices than many of the original Caymanian operators can.
He is a terrible choice even if you don’t consider the fact that he is bought and paid for by Dart, to the point of virtually signing a blank cheque (at our expense) for Dart to be responsible for WTE, even though they have no expertise and had no actual plan developed, and couldn’t even finish a contract to confirm what work was expected etc.
Since he was pivotal in those farcical Dart/WTE “agreements” being signed, where has he been? Anyone seen him around? People in his constituency say they can’t hear from him. He has barely participated in our democracy (he is absent from our increasingly-rare parliament sessions more often than not), and we are supposed to entrust him with the direction of our country?
I only hope that when he comes around trying to buy your votes, that you will make the smart decision and run him off your front porch.
People forget this. “Blood is thicker than water” it is that simple. His IMMEDIATE family, not extended Cayman uncles and aunties stuff but IMMEDIATE family ties are with Dart and with CUC amongst others.
There is no way on earth this man will take bread off of his and his own table for ANYBODY else on these Islands. HIS comes first, everyone else second.
That’s a natural thing to do so we can’t blame him for that. But that is not premier material.
One thing for sure as that he will have a lot of financial donations to his campaign fund!
This comment projects the very opposite of the Hon Joey Hew I know, who cares very much for the less well off in his constituency, doesn’t look out for his own pocket (he doesn’t need to), listens carefully to all people before making up his mind as to the best direction for all, and when last responsible for it, did more to move a solution to the dump forward than anybody in the current administration.
Drop the red polyester shirt or at least get a bigger size. You can’t lead a country in that!
as always, make sweeping policy statements with the promise to reveal it all once in office, only to do nothing but enrich themselves and their associates.
Looking forward to a PPM government led by Hon Joey Hew!
Yes it is clear that throwing a bunch of independents together is not a good thing for the Country; each only interested in pushing their own personal agenda – pure chaos. Worst bunch Cayman has ever seen – thanks to Wayne Panton – he must be the only one didn’t see his own downfall coning when he so confidently formed his circus government 🙄
but ask yourself this … why did the public vote for the awful independents?
The answer is because they realised that anyone was better than the party that would have bankrupted the country with the cruise ship dock plan.
And secondly we saw the true colours of PPM when it fought tooth and nail to prevent the cruise ship referendum and then sought to gerrymander the result with the proposed question and conditions.
PPM is anything but progressive.
‘for every crisis there’s opportunity’ – somebody, anybody help..
Joey Hew as Premier would be the nail in the Cayman Islands’ coffin.
Yawn!
Thank God for Andre Ebanks, then.