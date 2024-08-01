Health ministry seeking to reduce pressure on A&E

A&E entrance at the HSA hospital

(CNS): The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it is working on optimising services that can reduce the pressure on Grand Cayman’s only accident and emergency room located at the HSA hospital in George Town. Officials said that as part of the ministry’s aim to improve overall patient outcomes, it is looking at how enhancing access to general clinics outside of traditional hours could impact the demand for urgent care, which would have a direct knock-on effect on the demand for emergency services and the wait times for patients.

Responding to queries from CNS, following up on information given to parliament last week by Health Minister Sabrina Turner about the number of hospital beds available as the population grows, officials said that given Cayman’s “transient population… data is always in flux”, which impacts the overall capacity to deliver healthcare services. But when it comes to the pressure on the emergency room and its staff and access to services, the population is not the only consideration.

A ministry spokesperson told CNS via email that other factors, such as insurance coverage, out-of-pocket expenses and accessibility outside of the George Town area, also have to be considered.

CNS also asked when the urgent care facility at Health City in East End would become an official point of triage so that people could be taken there immediately when necessary. Officials did not fully address that issue but told us that work was underway to reduce the pressure at the George Town hospital’s A&E room.

Cayman’s growing population is significantly impacting healthcare services in both the private and public sectors. However, a ministry spokesperson said that concerns about the number of hospital beds were a poor yardstick for understanding the local healthcare services’ capacity to serve the population.

“While the headcount is an important factor when it comes to our overall capacity to deliver healthcare services… the issue of capacity extends beyond hospital beds,” the spokesperson told CNS. “The number of hospital beds as a metric of healthcare, while common, does not paint an accurate picture of any nation’s healthcare services.”

There is no globally accepted standardised way that hospital beds are counted. Bbeds in geriatric or elderly care facilities might be included in the total numbers in some jurisdictions, but in the Cayman Islands, they are not. “Within our jurisdiction, we also provide for high levels of home-based care for the elderly that would otherwise be in healthcare facilities, impacting the demand for beds,” the ministry said.

“The main reason why the number of beds is a poor metric of healthcare is because modern healthcare systems are focused on process outcomes to maximise care pathways,” officials said in their response. “This means that the system itself has shifted away from a bed-based care model, which is expensive and does not focus on clinical interventions, to one that favours day and overnight care that is focused on clinical interventions supported by technology that delivers fast-recovery care. This is a significant shift as it greatly reduces the demand for beds.”

With concerns in the community that the growing population is having a negative impact on service provision and beds in all the hospitals, CNS has seen an increase in anecdotal reports of a decline in nursing care, not just in the government hospitals but also at some of the private facilities, which the ministry has also said is being tackled.

“This work will be supported by the [chief nursing officer’s] ongoing efforts to help establish local standards of care in nursing practice,” a spokesperson said. “These standards will address concerns about differing or seemingly declining standards of nursing care as the expectation of care will be clear for all who practice in the Cayman Islands, no matter where they obtained their qualifications or completed their practicum.”

Officials added that the ministry continues to prioritize strengthening and enhancing Cayman’s healthcare landscape, and ensuring timely access to high-quality care is a key component of this priority.