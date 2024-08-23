Health ministry corrects fake news about Mpox cases

Mpox causes lesions on the skin

(CNS): A fabricated “news report” currently circulating via email, WhatsApp and social media stating that there are two confirmed cases of Mpox in the Cayman Islands is fake, the Ministry of Health & Wellness has said. The current outbreak of Mpox began in East Africa but has now spread to Asia and Europe. No cases have been reported in the Caribbean.

Fourteen countries in Africa have reported Mpox cases and four — Sweden, Thailand, Philippines and Pakistan — have reported cases outside the African continent.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has said that no cases of Mpox have been reported in the Caribbean Community to date but it has implemented “enhanced surveillance for rapid identification of possible cases is essential to ensure the safety and health security of our citizens”.

Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada and Chair of the Caribbean Community, said, “I urge all citizens to remain alert by staying informed through updates from CARPHA and local health authorities regarding Mpox and its transmission. It is important to be vigilant for any unusual rashes or lesions, especially if individuals have a travel history to areas with reported cases of Mpox and seek immediate medical attention if signs or symptoms are detected.

“Additionally, reporting any suspicious cases to local health authorities is a critical step in allowing for further epidemiological investigation. As Heads of Government, we remain resolute in our support to strengthen Ministries of Health within our Member States and Associate Members to ensure effective surveillance efforts and public health strategies to raise public awareness about Mpox and contribute to our collective preparedness.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), its highest level of alert, due to a new variant of the disease.