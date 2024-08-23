Fugitive on Cayman Brac believed to be armed

(CNS): Police are still actively looking for a man wanted in relation to the drug boat seized on Cayman Brac on Thursday and say they now have reason to believe that he may be armed. Members of the public are advised not to approach the fugitive, described as short and slim, with a dark complexion and short dreadlocks.

Anyone who sees this man or any person acting suspiciously should contact 911 immediately.

The boat and drugs were found on a beach on the south side of the Brac on the morning of Thursday, 22 August. One man was arrested shortly afterwards and a second later in the day. Local RCIPS, Customs and Border Control (CBC) and Department of Environment (DoE) officers are searching for the remaining fugitive. Initially, additional support was provided from Grand Cayman, including from the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard.

The RCIPS said it is maintaining a team of armed officers from Grand Cayman on the Brac.