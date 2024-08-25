Fugitive from drug boat on Cayman Brac identified

Shavan Claude Brown

(CNS) UPDATED 7:00pm Sunday: The RCIPS say that Shavan Claude Brown, who is wanted in connection with the drug boat found on the south side of Cayman Brac on Thursday, is still on the run. However, as a result of reports made to the police and other operational activity related to finding Brown, two people were arrested following an operation conducted on Sunday by police and Customs and Border Control officers at a residence at Fish Bowl Loop on the Bluff.

The occupants of the residence, a man and a woman, were both arrested for possession and consumption of a ganja.

Brown was not located. Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for him and, if he is sighted, to call 911 immediately to report his whereabouts. Members of the public are strongly urged not to approach Brown as they have reason to believe that he may be armed.

The fugitive was identified through information and sightings from the community. Earlier this weekend, the police thought the man was Xavier Watson. However, they now say that Watson is no longer wanted in relation to this investigation.

The community can expect to see further operations as law enforcement officers continue the hunt for Brown, police said. A Search Coordinating Command Centre has been established, and armed RCIPS officers from Grand Cayman remain on the Brac looking for Brown, along with support from CBC and the Department of Environment (DoE).

The police advise boat owners to ensure their vessels are secured.

The RCIPS wishes to thank the Brac community for its support and all the information provided so far regarding tracking down the wanted man. If anyone knows anything about Brown’s whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately.