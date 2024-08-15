Financial sector continues to fill government coffers

(CNS): At the end of June, the Cayman Islands Government, including all its public authorities, was running a massive surplus of over CI$216 million, according to the unaudited accounts at this year’s halfway point. This has been fuelled largely by much higher revenue than forecast from the financial sector. The surplus is expected to decline before the year-end, but since it exceeds budget predictions by more than $55.3 million (34%), unless something catastrophic occurs, the UPM government appears more than able to fund its ambitious spending projects.

The bumper public sector surplus has given the government a significant buffer in an unpredictable world and will be considered a positive for the government.

However, finance officials’ continuous failure to predict what they expect to collect each year on such a scale has some worrying implications. The auditor general has raised the problem of poor budget forecasting on a number of occasions, and this latest report highlights the need for the budget reform that the independent office has recommended.

The latest report also shows that public spending was less than budget expectations. Expenses for the first six months were $511.6 million, which was $13.7 million lower than budgeted. However, total core government expenses rose by $21.4 million compared to the first six months of last year.

The CIG saved $22 million in personnel costs because many posts remained vacant across central government. But these vacancies will be filled at some point and inflation is still biting, so even with a lower headcount than the budget had anticipated, these savings could easily be lost as the year goes on, finance ministry officials have warned.

“Costs will continue to increase as more… vacancies are filled, and projects come online over the remaining two quarters of 2024,” officials said in the report. “These costs will have to be diligently monitored to ensure spending is not incurred unnecessarily. Should planned increases in activity (in both Operating and Capital) materialise during the remaining months of 2024, the current surplus (to 30 June 2024) will be significantly reduced.”

The unaudited report also shows a different picture than had been forecast in relation to the performance of the statutory authorities and government companies. The money flowing into the public purse from the SAGCs was $8.4 million more than the anticipated year-to-date budget of $89.5 million, even after taking into account the money the CIG has already fed into the Health Services Authority.

The HSA exceeded the budget predictions by almost $30 million, which was spent on direct healthcare for indigents, tertiary care for the under- or uninsured, and increased funding to CINICO.

The surplus is being fuelled by the financial services sector, which accounts for well over half of the additional revenue the government has collected this year so far. In the first six months of 2024, the government collected a record $673.1 million in coercive revenue, almost $52 million more than last year. Over $23 million more than expected came in from fees for exempt companies, partnerships and private funds.

This bumper revenue from the offshore sector could have been more than $6 million, but a new coercive revenue stream of fees from international tax cooperation slated to start this year has been deferred to 2025.

The continued increase in property values has also helped with the current surplus position. After another six months of high-priced property transactions, stamp duty on land transfers was significantly higher than budgeted. Stamp duty so far this year stands at $45.7 million, which is $9.2 million more than was collected in the first half of last year and almost $12 million more than expected.

Officials have said that this second quarter performance has given the government reason to be optimistic, but as noted earlier, there are warning signs on the horizon that costs could increase during the second half of the year when the financial sector brings in less revenue.

“Costs will have to be diligently monitored to ensure spending is not incurred unnecessarily,” officials said, to avoid wiping out the current surplus.

There are also other issues to consider. With around $584 million in the bank, the balance sheet looks favourable, but the government is carrying a debt of just under $430 million.

It is also still not placing its future healthcare liability of $2.2 billion on the books. The CIG does not include this liability on its balance sheet because this would wipe out all of its assets, and it could, as a result, lose control of its finances to the UK.