Drug boat found on the Brac, two men on the run

(CNS): One man has been apprehended, but two others are on the run on Cayman Brac after police officers after a boat and drugs were found on a beach on the south side of the island. Local RCIPS, Customs and Border Control (CBC) and Department of Environment (DoE) officers are currently searching for the two fugitives.

The RCIPS said that additional support has been provided from Grand Cayman, including from the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard.

One of the fugitives is of medium height with a dark complexion and short dreadlocks. He is barefoot and wearing a black shirt. The police did not supply a description of the other man.

Anyone who sees a suspicious person on the Brac is asked to call 911 or the Brac Station directly on 948-0331.