Dart-led consortium not properly checked out

George Town dump, July 2024



(CNS): Of the many reasons for the recent collapse of the talks between the government and the Dart-led consortium proposing to develop a waste-to-energy facility and waste management system at the George Town dump was that the parties involved in this public-private partnership may not have been fully qualified to do the work. In a damning report about the project, known as ReGen, Auditor General Sue Winspear raised concerns that the consortium selected as the contractor was not properly checked out.

The report states that no evidence was given to the Office of the Auditor General to show that the government had performed any due diligence checks on the contractor or members of the contractor’s consortium.

The OAG said that the parties involved in the project changed throughout the process from those who had actually made the bid. It also found that the consortium’s contractors “changed significantly since the government selected the contractor” back in September 2017.

Steinmuller Ltd replaced BWSC Volund Ltd as the energy recovery facility’s technology provider, the auditors noted.

In September 2019, some two years after the tender was awarded, fund manager Iona Capital joined the consortium as an equity partner. Before this, DECCO, the Dart-owned company that made the original bid, was the sole owner, but the change gave both Iona and DECCO each a 50% interest in the contractor, the report documented.

BWSC Volund, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) subcontractor and operations and maintenance provider, would have been the main contracting expert and one of the most important parties in the consortium. However, the auditors learned during their work that the company intended to withdraw from the waste EPC market.

Winspear stated in the report that the Ministry of Health did not perform due diligence checks on the original or replacement members of the consortium, and as a result, the government exposed itself to increased financial and reputational risk.

The OAG found no evidence that the government ever checked the increase in price that Dart came up with when it was discovered that the original calculations on how much waste Cayman was producing were merely guesses that turned out to be wrong.

When the Department of Environmental Health actually began weighing and properly measuring the waste it was handling and the government told Dart about the increase, the organisation came back with a significant increase in construction costs of some CI$76 million.

However, the ministry, led at the time by Dwayne Seymour, who was then part of the PPM administration, didn’t check whether or not this was valid. The waste that the plant would handle increased by 15% compared to the original expectations, but the contractor claimed that construction costs went up by a whopping 58%, which appears to have simply been accepted by officials without verification.

These failings occurred during the negotiations stretching back to 2017, even after the government spent millions of dollars on consultants to help them. Having previously warned the PPM administration about the excessive spending on consultants, for which the public purse was not obtaining value for money, the auditor general revealed in this report that her previous recommendations appeared to have fallen on deaf ears.

During the talks on this waste management project, the government hired outside consultants to act as financial, legal, technical and environmental advisors to the tune of $6.5 million, much of which was well over the estimated costs. The OAG said these contracts were not actually budgeted, and the contract awarded to the legal consultants was not done through a transparent or competitive process, as required by the Public Management and Finance Act.

Even worse, the audit found that, shockingly, the financial advisors did not actually perform a value-for-money analysis, which would have seemed to be the basic point of employing them and an essential requirement in government policy, procedures and law.

Structure of the contractor’s consortium (source: ISWMS Project: The Interim Financial Report, KPMG, March 2021)