Crooks swims to Semi-final round in second event

Jordan Crooks in Tuesday’s Semifinal 100m Freestyle

Jordan Crooks gets ready for the 50m Freestyle heat (photo credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jordan Crooks (closest) on the starting blocks for the 50m Freestyle heat (photo credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(CNS): Jordan Crooks qualified for the Semi-finals in the Men’s 50m Freestyle on Thursday morning, becoming the second Cayman Islands swimmer ever to advance to the semifinal rounds in multiple events at the Olympics. Crooks finished his heat in 21.51 seconds, which not only broke his own Cayman Islands long-course record in the event by two-tenths of a second but also marked the second-fastest time of the 74 swimmers in the Heats.

The Semifinals take place later today, 1 August. They are scheduled to begin at 1:46pm Cayman Islands time.

“It was a good swim,” Crooks said of this morning’s race. “I think it can be, hopefully, a little bit faster and I’m grateful to have a PB (personal best). So regardless of what happens, I’m just grateful for that and just keep moving forward.”

Swimming in the last of 10 heats, Crooks was strong out of the blocks and pushed eventual winner Cameron McEvoy (Australia) throughout the race. McEvoy finished 0.19 seconds ahead of him.

Crooks also advanced to the Semifinals earlier this week in the 100-meter Freestyle, where he finished thirteenth overall with a time of 48.1 seconds. However, this was not fast enough to reach the Finals, as only eight swimmers advanced.

The only other Cayman Islands swimmer ever to advance to the Semifinals in multiple events at the Olympics was Brett Fraser, who advanced to the Semifinals in the Men’s 100m and the 200m Freestyle at London 2012.

Information and quotes supplied by Cayman Islands Olympic Committee Press Attaché Kevin Morales.