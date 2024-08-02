Crooks makes Cayman proud at Paris Olympics

Jordan Crooks makes the 50m Finals at the Paris Olympics (photo credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(CNS): Cayman Islands standout swimming star Jordan Crooks finished the Men’s 50m Freestyle Finals less than 0.4 seconds behind the winner, Cameron McEvoy of Australia, and a hair’s breadth, just 0.08 seconds, behind Bronze medalist Florent Manaudou of France. In a race where there were the merest split seconds between the race times of the eight finalists, Crooks swam neck and neck with some of the fastest swimmers in the world.

The final results of the Finals, held at La Defense Arena in Paris, were:

Cameron McEvoy, Australia, 21.25 Benjamin Proud, Britain, 21.30 Florent Manaudou, France, 21.56 Josh Liendo, Canada, 21.58 Kristian Gkolomeev, Greece, 21.59 Caeleb Dressel, United States, 21.61 Leonardo Deplano, Italy, 21.62 Jordan Crooks, Cayman Islands, 21.64

“It was not the race I wanted, but it’s OK,” he said afterwards. “I was able to get into the Final and race with some of the best people in the world. So, I just chalk it up to a learning experience and move on from there.”

Crooks may have sounded disappointed, but back at home, excited messages of support for his remarkable achievement were pouring in.

The Cayman Islands Government said on social media: “We are immensely proud of Jordan Crooks, who gave his all in the Men’s 50M Freestyle event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Jordan, your dedication, hard work, and determination have been truly inspiring. You represented the Cayman Islands with honour and we couldn’t be more proud of your incredible journey. Thank you for inspiring us all and showing the world what Caymanians are made of!”

Crooks, who posted the second-fastest time in the semifinals yesterday, swam out of Lane 6 in the finals. He was only one-tenth of a second behind his semifinal time, but most of the other swimmers posted their fastest times of the Games in the final.

“It was close to the times I put up yesterday. A little bit slower, but just motivation to try and be faster

next time,” he said.

Crooks seemed to break a record or make Cayman Islands swimming history every time he stepped on the deck this Olympic Games. He is the first Cayman Islands swimmer ever to qualify for an Olympics Final, and he broke his own Cayman Islands record in the event by swimming a 21.51 in the Heats round.

He also joined Brett Fraser as the only two Cayman Islands swimmers to advance to the Semifinals in multiple events at the Olympics and became just the third Caymanian swimmer to qualify for a Semifinal.

“Definitely always trying to shoot for high goals,” Crooks said. “I never set any specific expectations on a medal. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I did my best to get to that point and I know that the past 48 hours has been the best swimming I could put up.”

Commenting on the support from home, Crooks said, “Definitely been a lot of support from friends, family, previous coaches. Thank you to everyone who has supported. It means a lot. I appreciate it.”

Information and quotes from Crooks supplied by CIOC Press Attaché Kevin Morales.