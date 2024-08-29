Credit Union raises alarm over possible $200k fee hike
(CNS): The Credit Union is calling on members to vote against a potential fee hike as part of proposed amendments to the Cooperative Societies Act. The public servants’ bank is speaking out against the amendments, which are aimed at offshore financial entities. If it is caught up in a possible $200,000 operating fee, this could threaten its “foundational principles and financial stability”, it has said.
However, an official from the financial services ministry who spoke to CNS confirmed that this is just the start of the public consultation on the proposed bill. This is the period during which the data and potential impact of the fee hike are under discussion, and the information collected will support the policy behind the legislative amendments.
“Nothing is set in stone yet. This is just fact-finding,” the senior official told CNS.
Once the ministry has analysed the submissions from the Credit Union, it will be able to make a judgement on whether or not this institution, despite being regulated by CIMA, can be excluded from fee hikes targeted at non-domestic financial institutions that have not seen an increase in fees for many years, despite the soaring cost of regulation.
CNS understands that the inclusion of the Credit Union is unlikely to get support from the wider UPM Caucus.
But given the potential impact on the Credit Union, it is calling on its members to vote in an online poll so it can demonstrate their support for the bank’s position to the government. The institution has warned that if the government imposes the fee, it would challenge “the cooperative model that has been serving the community for nearly 50 years”.
“The proposed fee hike comes at a time when the Credit Union is already dealing with increased operational costs,” bank executives said in an email to members. “Currently, the Credit Union spends around $800,000 per year on regulatory obligations while maintaining low fees and favourable rates for members.”
If enacted, the legislative changes would likely result in reduced dividends, increased member fees, changes to interest rates and adjustments to loan rebates.
“These changes would impact all members, particularly those in lower to middle-income brackets who rely on the Credit Union for affordable banking solutions,” the bank stated. “The Credit Union uniquely supports local members by providing 100% financing for first-time home-ownership and support for lower and middle-income families.”
Urging members to vote against the amendment, the bank said their participation is crucial in ensuring its continued financial stability and service.
See the Consultation Paper of the 2025 Revision of the Financial Services Fees to view the proposed amendments.
Category: Banking & money, Business
From what I read this is a proposal. The reactions appear as thought some persons belive this item to be a fact. Even the Premier has jumped in with both feet. A proposal is for discussion.
Ask McKeeva how many Class B banks closed on his watch after a 50% fee increase. Killing the Golden Goose.
No worries, JuJu already threw Andre under the bus for that.
The banking cartel which has strong influence over the UPM government is looking to wipe out the credit union so there is no one challenging them when they want to jack the rates for everything up. Where is the Premier when you need her?
First, the government “protects” us from lower internet fees by banning Starlink.
Now government wants to protect us from enjoying low banking fees and a nice interest return by hiking fees on what is basically a non-profit organisation doing its best to keep fees low, and return a decent interest rate to its members while keeping loan interest rates down.
Damn! How much more government protection can we take?
It would be bad enough if this idiotic proposal came about in good economic times, but to add fees and potentially lower share/deposit interest rates to members and potentially increase lending rates in putrid and excremental in concept. Who the hell thinks up this shite?
Whoever proposed this mindlessly moronic Credit Union fee hike: vote them the hell out come next election!
Seems a bit dramatic over a $200k fee increase. Per their website they have 17,000 members, that works out to less than a dollar a month for everyone. They also have $400mio in deposits so could pay 0.05% less and make that back. I did note that they are putting up their fees anyway so maybe they figured that they couldn’t charge more on top of what they are planning on charging? And final one is the accounts show a 24% increase in salary costs 2022vs2023, no idea what that relates to, but possibly manage costs a bit and save that $200k?
Why should they be treated any different that our banks because they Govt??
LOL, can’t afford to lose that many votes, never going to happen.
Andre’s Crystal Harbour and WBR voters are not Credit Union members so hardly surprising that they had him bring it forward to test the waters.
In tyoicsl self, all about us, a quote apparently made from The Government of narcissists:
‘Credit union is much different from a commercial bank. There are perhaps some discussions that need to be held in other respects, but certainly not taking from Peter to pay for Paul,” she said.’
Do not hear any screaming in support of the people who have been and are being robbed by the ‘commercial bank’.
Who is allowed to become a member of the Credit Union?