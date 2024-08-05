CIG made shocking list of errors in $1B waste project

George Town dump, July 2024



(CNS): From the moment the government began exploring options for a new waste management system, it failed the people of the Cayman Islands with a shocking list of errors on what would have been the most costly infrastructure project embarked on in these islands. A damning leaked report by the Office of the Auditor General shows how the public-private partnership with Dart, known as ReGen, started off badly and got progressively worse, even before the PPM-led administration signed a more than CI$1 billion preliminary deal with the islands’ wealthiest landowner.

The catalogue of errors led Auditor General Sue Winspear to conclude that the project for a waste-to-energy facility and related elements was far from value for money.

The OAG report, The Integrated Solid Waste Management System for the Cayman Islands, was leaked last week shortly after Sustainability Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks announced that the government was pulling out of the deal. In it, Winspear detailed where things went wrong and why the CIG now faces the problem of starting over, more than twelve years after it reneged on a tender awarded to a conventional contractor in 2011.

The government’s historical management of this project has proved to be disastrous.

The OAG has detailed how the latest attempt at a modern waste management project failed largely because, from the very start, the data used to shape the process was either missing, inaccurate or based on incorrect assumptions. At almost every turn officials made mistakes or failed to make the necessary reviews, calculations and assessments to protect the public purse.

The government made fundamental mistakes throughout. It even failed to set out clear objectives at the start of the project process and miscalculated the amount of waste the islands actually generate. The OAG found that the government also wasted millions of dollars on consultants in preparing the project.

A major flaw in the early stages was the CIG’s failure to understand that a public-private partnership is still a loan and, even worse, did not properly assess whether or not a PPP would be more costly than a conventional contract.

However, even without certain information that the ministries involved failed to supply, the OAG was able to calculate that the PPP ended up being far more costly than a conventional public contract between the government and a waste-management expert. The decision to proceed with a PPP rather than a direct tender with a relevant contractor, for which the government borrowed the money directly or used its own funds, would have added around $200 million to the bill.

While many of the flaws, failings and problems on this project were with the upfront contract for building the waste-to-energy facility and establishing the reuse, recycling and composting elements on the site, the report also identifies a list of problems throughout the contract’s life and day-to-day operation.

The OAG found that the government was carrying most of the risk on the project throughout its life, which undermined the decision to enter into a PPP. The CIG also utterly failed to ensure it could properly regulate and inspect the facility.

In a press release issued last week, the OAG said it had released the report to parliament on Tuesday, 30 July. The office had planned to publish the report, but because it contained some commercially sensitive information, it was not releasing it until redactions had been made. However, the report was leaked on 1 August.

The auditor general explained in the release that her office had undertaken the audit report of the ReGen project at the request of the PACT administration in August 2021, just after it took office. In December 2021, the OAG provided a draft of the report to the governor, premier, deputy premier and senior civil servants. However, she noted that the government did not provide a management response to confirm the accuracy or clarify the content.

Nevertheless, the OAG agreed that the government could use it to assist with the renegotiation of the contract prior to financial close and, therefore, would not publish the report at the time.

“The OAG subsequently advised on several occasions over the last few years that we would publish our original report, together with an update, when the ReGen contract reached financial close,” Winspear stated in the release.

After the government announced that it was pulling out of the deal, the OAG sent the report to parliament and initially planned to release it to the public at that time, but the CIG requested that its publication be delayed due to the commercially sensitive information it contained.

“The OAG does not publish reports with commercially sensitive information and usually redacts such information before issuing reports to parliament and publishing them,” the office stated, adding that the government was now committed to providing a response to the OAG by mid-August. The office said that at that time, it would publish the report after assessing and redacting commercially sensitive information and updating any factual inaccuracies.

However, with dozens of civil servants and all 19 MPs in possession of the report, it was leaked in full, giving the public the first detailed look at the catalogue of errors spreading across at least three administrations.