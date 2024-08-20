CIG hopes pay boost will attract more foster parents

(CNS): Foster parents in the Cayman Islands are now receiving a slightly bigger stipend, starting this month, which the Ministry of Social Development said refelcted the rising cost of living. This is the first increase since 2015, but the ministry said that going forward, the stipends, which now range from $215 to $300 per week, will be reviewed annually to ensure they are better aligned with living costs.

The ministry said the decision to adjust stipends comes after a thorough evaluation of current cost-of-living considerations and an in-depth analysis of feedback received from the 2023 Foster Parents’ Survey. The survey, which collected insights from foster parents throughout the country, highlighted the need for greater financial assistance to meet the growing demands of providing high-quality care to foster children.

“This decision is therefore a direct response to these concerns, reflecting the government’s commitment to listening to and valuing the contributions of foster parents,” the ministry said.

By offering more financial assistance, the government hopes to attract new families to the foster care system, with the aim of ensuring that every child in need of care has access to a loving and stable home.

“In view of increased costs of living, it’s crucial that we equip our foster parents with the resources necessary to provide a safe and caring environment for our children,” said Social Development Minister André Ebanks.

“This stipend adjustment is about more than just financial assistance; it’s about safeguarding our children and ensuring their wellbeing. By investing in our foster care system, we not only retain the dedicated parents who play an essential role in our community but also encourage more families to consider fostering, which is a growing need in our Islands.”

Previous weekly stipend Current weekly stipend Children aged 0-3 years $195.00 $260.00 Children aged 4-18 years $160.00 $215.00 Special needs children $220.00 $300.00