CIG healthcare bill still soaring with no plan in sight

(CNS): The public purse is still picking up a gigantic tab for soaring healthcare costs, but with only six months left before a general election, the UPM administration will become the latest in a long line of governments that have failed to address the healthcare insurance system that sees the taxpayer pick up the tab so that insurance companies can retain their annual profits.

While the government’s half-year balance sheet looks healthy on the surface, a closer look shows that it is spending unsustainable amounts on healthcare because so many people have inadequate insurance.

Since the start of this year, the CIG has already gone over budget for actual costs for the care of indigents by CI$7.3 million. Meanwhile, the 2024 budget for tertiary care at local and overseas institutions, where the government picks up the tab for inadequate coverage for Caymanians in need of serious healthcare, is over budget at the half-year mark by $17.2 million.

The government has also spent more than $9 million more than budgeted for the first six months of the year, injecting cash into the hospital and its own insurance company, CINICO.

As the years go by, nothing is done to address the failing health insurance system. As a result, the government is taking money from taxpayers, including consumer tax and financial services fees, to subsidise the private health insurance market that many people cannot afford to pay. Through CINICO or the HSA, the government covers medical costs for retired, disabled or unemployed Caymanians and healthcare bills for those with inadequate coverage.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent recently noted that securing access to affordable healthcare is becoming a crisis for Cayman, even as the CIG pours an “astonishing amount of money” into the system. Gent blamed the “disparate healthcare system” that is “quite unlike” many others, which is making it hard for vulnerable groups to access the healthcare they need.

Many workers, especially low-paid overseas workers, are on the basic SHIC plan, so any serious medical emergency or health crisis leaves them in debt to the healthcare provider. More often than not, that is the HSA, leaving the government to pick up that tab indirectly as well when their debts to the hospital are written off.

Although the government is well aware of the problems, successive health ministers have failed to find a solution. With Cayman due to go to the polls again in April next year, this issue will still be waiting for the next government to address.