CIG debt under control but liabilities still pose problem
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government’s debt currently stands at $429.9 million, with $48.1 million due within one year, according to the CIG’s latest unaudited accounts published earlier this month. This figure is well within the requirements of the Public Finance and Management Act, with a net debt ratio of just 17.5%, while the law allows up to 80%.
However, the area of concern remains future liabilities, as the $2.2 billion healthcare liability is not included in the accounts.
The Unfunded Pension Liability, which is included in the annual accounts, stood at $343.5 million at the end of last year regarding the defined benefits of some public sector pension plans.
Alongside its own debt, the CIG has loaned money to two government companies. One of them is the Cayman Turtle Farm, which continues to run at a loss every year. The redevelopment of the original facility into a tourist attraction has never been able to cover its own costs and has cost the taxpayer millions of dollars over the years.
The government executed an interest-free loan for the farm of CI$10.0 million on 17 January 2022. As of 30 June 2024, the full amount of CI$10.0 million has been drawn down, but a commencement date for repayment has not yet been established, according to the report.
An interest-free loan of CI$50 million was also given to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority for a number of additional capital works to enhance airport facilities. The CIAA has commenced repayments of the principal as per the agreement. As of 30 June 2024, the balance remaining on the loan was $48.3 million.
At the end of 2020, the CIG entered into an agreement with five local banks to guarantee a loan programme, which closed a year later. The amounts guaranteed by the government were equal to 50% of the aggregate of the outstanding principal and unpaid interest.
As of 31 December 2022, ten loans amounting to $5.3 million had been approved, and the outstanding principal on these loans on 30 June 2024 was $4.1 million. The government’s maximum exposure, however, is just CI$2 million. For the life of this programme, one bank has called in one guarantee of just $21.300, which has been paid.
The government’s CI$2.2 billion unfunded healthcare liability remains a major concern and is repeatedly noted in the auditor general’s annual reports on the state of government financial reporting. Because this liability is not accounted for in the government ledger, it has failed to get a clean audit opinion on Entire Public Sector accounts.
Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson have both stated on numerous occasions that placing such a liability on the books, especially when the money is not yet due, would undermine the entire public finances and put the public purse into the hands of the United Kingdom’s government.
At a Public Accounts Committee hearing in March this year, Manderson and Jefferson spoke about this ongoing issue, but neither man was able to offer a solution to the problem, which is viewed as a political issue to resolve.
See the latest published unaudited accounts from CIG in the CNS Library.
I can’t tell from the photo, is it Franz Manderson or Ken Jefferson?
But keep giving money away to other countries and vagrant spending. Sickening.
As an aside what would the CAA’s financials look like if Cayman Airways paid all of its landing fees as the other non-gov’t owned airlines do?
Maybe things have changed but my understanding is that CAL essentially stiffs CAA on payments so the loss at CAL doesn’t look as bad every year.
The Turtle Farm has cost this country over $80 MILLION DOLLARS in the 8 years from 2012 to 2020.
EIGHTY ONE MILLION CAYMAN DOLLARS.
That is an average of 10 MILLION CI DOLLARS EVERY YEAR.
We need to take an objective look at tourism and STOP the losses. This is madness. And please don’t tell me we need to keep it for ‘jobs’. There are cheapers ways to give 90 people a salary. At this rate, if we divide the annual equity injection (approx $10M KYD) by # of employees (90), each person at the Turtle Farm costs us about $900,000 per annum.
This isn’t a comment about the good people at the Turtle Farm, this is about leaders being fiscally responsible and doing the right thing.
** CNS Readers – in the comments, tell us where you think government should spend that $10M a year to deal with national priorities and better serve the people of the Cayman Islands?
Successive governments have continually dumbed down our voting populace. The result is an escalating debt with few opportunities for Caymanians. It’s time we pay attention to our locals and educate them so they will make the right choice for our country and not a few select people who only cared about themselves.
Drain the sound in 2025 and elect leaders who will provide opportunities for us to take care of ourselves
We need financially prudent leaders to take over this country. If not we will all be poor foreigners in our own island. Please vote smart in 2025 as it will be our last opportunity to steer this ship back on course
Financially prudent would be a luxury….we had that with Roy.
How about just having educated representatives who can see past their plate of Oxtail.
Apart from Andre and Wayne none of them can hardly read and write….why the hell would we expect this UDP rabble to understand or deal with the country’s fiscal affairs.?
Cayman is now held hostage by the Jamaicans who got status from Mac, and who have bred all the voters needed for Saunders, Seymour, Kenneth and Mac to turn us into a third word hole that they can rule.
I think the unfunded health care liability of CI$2.2 billion needs to be better explained for this to make sense to me.
This is a liability determined by an actuarial review of the future costs of providing healthcare to CIG and statutory authority employees.
Agreed, can an anonymous accountant please explain whether this approach to accounting is a normal and/or reasonable approach in the public sector?
To the uninitiated, it looks like creative accounting with the express purpose of avoiding a legal consequence in terms of the financial arrangement with the UK.
To keep it simple as civil servants retire, they start drawing from their benefits which is the 300 million pension figure mentioned above, everyone understands that to some extent.
Similarly and this is the bit you are asking about as civil servants retire, they will still be covered by the CIG as part of their retirement package and that money will need to be paid for their care, that is where the 2 billion figure comes from – its projected future healthcare expenses for retired CS
Keep in mind that the money is future expenses not current expenses which is why it has been essentially set to one side to worry about later, also the entire sum will not be required at exactly the same time as obviously people retire in waves and not en masse
It is certainly an issue that we are moving towards but assuming we don’t blow surpluses over the next 5-10 years on vanity projects and invest wisely we can more than meet our obligations
The amount of beach in that picture is overstated.