CIFEC students ‘homeless’ as new term opens

CIFEC entrance (photo credit: DES)

(CNS): The Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services (DES) has revealed that students attending the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) this year do not currently have anywhere to go to class “due to unexpected delays in completing the renovations to the former George Hicks site”. Officials have said CIFEC will “temporarily operate from an alternative site”, but even though lessons are due to start next week, parents still have no idea where their children will be attending.

According to some of the parents who contacted CNS, they were told about the issue at a meeting yesterday evening, literally hours before registration opens today and when it is far too late for them to register at any other educational institution. One parent noted that the chances of getting their teenager into another school is nigh on impossible at the moment as schools are all full to bursting.

CIFEC Director Mark Seerattan has said the school is collaborating closely with the DES and the administrators of the Clifton Hunter and John Gray High Schools to “finalise plans for the start of school, and will announce specific details shortly”.

He added that various solutions are being explored, including split-site arrangements and alternative ways “to leverage available resources and spaces without compromising the quality of education”.

DES Director Mark Ray said the department recognised the inconvenience and uncertainty this situation might cause for some students, parents and staff. “However, we are committed to minimising disruptions while providing the best possible education for our students,” he said, adding that the DES is in constant communication with the project team.

Stakeholders will be provided with regular updates on the progress of the new facility, Ray said in a press release, as he attempted to reassure concerned parents. “We share your concerns, and are dedicated to addressing them promptly and effectively,” he added.

Registration and induction for CIFEC students start today and on 2 September, depending on the student’s surnames, as outlined below.

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) Registration Schedule

Date Time Activity Details 28 August 8:30 AM-10:30 AM Registration (Surname A-L) Surname A-D 11:00 AM-12:30PM Registration (Surname A-L) Surname E-H 1:30 PM-3:00 PM Registration (Surname A-L) Surname I-L 29 August 8:30 AM-10:30 AM Registration (Surname M-Z) Surname M-P 11:00AM-12:30 PM Registration (Surname M-Z) Surname Q-T 1:30 PM-3:00 PM Registration (Surname M-Z) Surname U-Z

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) Induction Schedule