CIFEC students ‘homeless’ as new term opens
(CNS): The Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services (DES) has revealed that students attending the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) this year do not currently have anywhere to go to class “due to unexpected delays in completing the renovations to the former George Hicks site”. Officials have said CIFEC will “temporarily operate from an alternative site”, but even though lessons are due to start next week, parents still have no idea where their children will be attending.
According to some of the parents who contacted CNS, they were told about the issue at a meeting yesterday evening, literally hours before registration opens today and when it is far too late for them to register at any other educational institution. One parent noted that the chances of getting their teenager into another school is nigh on impossible at the moment as schools are all full to bursting.
CIFEC Director Mark Seerattan has said the school is collaborating closely with the DES and the administrators of the Clifton Hunter and John Gray High Schools to “finalise plans for the start of school, and will announce specific details shortly”.
He added that various solutions are being explored, including split-site arrangements and alternative ways “to leverage available resources and spaces without compromising the quality of education”.
DES Director Mark Ray said the department recognised the inconvenience and uncertainty this situation might cause for some students, parents and staff. “However, we are committed to minimising disruptions while providing the best possible education for our students,” he said, adding that the DES is in constant communication with the project team.
Stakeholders will be provided with regular updates on the progress of the new facility, Ray said in a press release, as he attempted to reassure concerned parents. “We share your concerns, and are dedicated to addressing them promptly and effectively,” he added.
Registration and induction for CIFEC students start today and on 2 September, depending on the student’s surnames, as outlined below.
Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) Registration Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|28 August
|8:30 AM-10:30 AM
|Registration (Surname A-L)
|Surname A-D
|11:00 AM-12:30PM
|Registration (Surname A-L)
|Surname E-H
|1:30 PM-3:00 PM
|Registration (Surname A-L)
|Surname I-L
|29 August
|8:30 AM-10:30 AM
|Registration (Surname M-Z)
|Surname M-P
|11:00AM-12:30 PM
|Registration (Surname M-Z)
|Surname Q-T
|1:30 PM-3:00 PM
|Registration (Surname M-Z)
|Surname U-Z
Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) Induction Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|Details
|2 September
|8:00 AM-2:30 PM
|Induction Day 1 Core CIFEC Students ONLY
|Surname A-L
|3 September
|8:00 AM-2:30 PM
|Induction Day 2 Core CIFEC Students ONLY
|Surname M-Z
|4 September
|8:00 AM-2:30 PM
|Induction Day 3 Core CIFEC Students ONLY
|Surname A-L
|5 September
|8:00 AM-2:30 PM
|Induction Day 4 Core CIFEC Students ONLY
|Surname M-Z
|6 September
|8:00 AM-2:30 PM
|Induction Day 5 Core CIFEC Students ONLY
|Surname A-L
|9 September
|8:00 AM-2:30 PM
|Induction Day 6 Core CIFEC Students ONLY
|Surname M-Z
What an indictment on our current Premier and Minister for Education..
Of course her SDA clan will bail her out of this one too..Lets see how much money Government will be dishing out to them..
Well, yet another embarrassing outcome. While focus is on an unnecessary referendum that should be done during election a few months later.
World Class Education, World Class Civil Service. I’m beginning CIG thinks that means something else.
Cifec is now infected with stupidity but our great leader continues on her merry way only concerned with talkshow host and social media likes. Priorities Governor Priorities!
Yet they giving away money to help everybody throughout the Caribbean according to our great governor who it appears to be just as useless as the grand premier! What a real mess we in? Bonuses for Wotes scam is alive and well though.
Premier!
Rock and hard place.
They cannot go back to old campus, cos y’know, asbestos. What isn’t asbestos-y is a decade or two past its use-by date and probably moldy.
They cannot go to the new place, cos it’s not ready.
This situation has been known for a few months, surely. Yet, as pointed out, the full-on welcome back event papered over the cracks. All the high ups being paraded on social media. I didn’t see, but I’m sure people had signs for the audience to read, like “clap now”.
Scrap the overblown nonsense and fix this situation. The issue is also, “it’s only CIFEC”. Since it’s generally not the high flyers attending, they’re not a priority for the DES.
A brand new school can be built in a little over a year but renovations can’t be complete while closed for two months? That’s just ridiculous! Maybe Juju should have stayed here to oversee NOTHING going on with this instead of travelling to other jurisdictions delivering aid- they sent the entire gov’t on those trips ffs! Whattamess!
#worldclass
Franzies for all involved!
Parents should demand to know what exactly caused such a massive failure. did something come up during construction that made the building untenable? was it a failure on the contractors end? if so why were progress checks done earlier to realize the job wouldn’t get done in time and remedial actions taken such as replace the contractor? if it’s not a issue with the buildings being condemn and simply a execution issue then at minimum the government assign project manager and the DES director should be fired for incompetence.
Well add this to the list of growing problems in the public schools. The amount of religious teachers and lack of proper education is really starting to show in the kids that are pushed through that system.
Major politician owned school built on time with no delays off Linford Pierson. Makes you go hmmmmmm.
If this “major politician” had any pull, maybe this school would have received the concessions they were PROMISED and never received! Those in charge of this school chose to operate with integrity and determination to get the school open ON TIME b/c they had families who put their trust in them to do so! Unlike our Premiere and Minister of Education who consistently FAILS our youth in so many ways! Parents need to demand better for our kids, this government is a joke, and our kids pay the price for their ineptitude! VOTE THEM OUT!
Which politician?
this is unreal…does anyone see this massive failure by the person who is responsible for education in our country. one day giving raises, to underperforming staff, but still apparently blind to the ongoing disaster. if the kids are the future, we are in trouble. the most important people on the island are treated so unfairly.
bring in the UK. get rid of most of the teachers with a payout. they will happily leave, and start fresh. it will be cheaper in the long run seeing the social problems we already have now. don’t tell me to go anywhere. I am one of you. right from Savannah..
Anything government put their hands on is a mess.
Apathy amongst parents and teachers alike is killing our school system. How can productive grads be then produced?
So many actual horror stories. Like great Local teachers, with over a decade in the system, with degrees, advanced degrees, and years teaching local and private schools BEFORE joining government, we know them well.
Yet some in this state are still in ASSISTANT Teacher positions,paid bottom dollar, while acting as teachers, and even with DES hiring the many from overseas teachers colleges!
Andd.
The local blocked Assistants have to TRAIN these new teachers!! Yes. Still happening!!
Shame on us all for not demanding better for them and our students.
I find it despicable that the premier and governor were prancing around for photos on the first day of school, while knowing full well this major issue is unresolved. If this was the private sector, heads would roll!
‘Owen needs to be goin’
The levels of maladministration and deceit required for us to be where we now find ourselves are likely criminal at common law. Our robust law enforcers are themselves seemingly complicit, and so no accountability will follow, as the destruction of Cayman accelerates.
another glorious day for the civil service….zzzzz
any comment Mrs governor?
Delays? Thats because the general contractor has had nobody there for months. Anytime you drive by you might see a couple of workers there at most. That’s what happens when you give contracts to the large contractors, who just sub it out to the same smaller contractors that government rejected and collect the profit.
you are partially right. yes a good general contractor should be performing his duties as promised but even more importantly the government project manager failed at doing his job as well. at minimum you should be having weekly site meeting to gauge progress and set milestone to achieve for the following week. the project manager should have replace the GC when it was obvious they were failing.
How embarrassing.
World Class ‘Caribbean’ (term used in the broad sense) incompetence. I’ve heard stories about this and they couldn’t organise a party in a brewery.
Who is the minister for education?
“World Class” – is the phrase, I believe.
Doubtless one of a few choice phrases parents are likely using in relation to this fiasco