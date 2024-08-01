Change coming to LCCL & TABL regimes and laws

(CNS): Commerce Minister André Ebanks told MPs last week that a private member’s motion brought to parliament has presented the government with “a golden opportunity” to review the Local Companies Control Licensing and the Trade and Business Licensing laws. He said that, like a lot of other legislation on Cayman’s statute books, they are ready for modernisation.

The laws in this area were made for another era, and things have changed sufficiently in the economy that the Cayman Islands no longer need to rely on overseas money or expertise to open up certain markets, he said.

The motion, which was accepted by the government and passed through the House on Thursday, was brought by McKeeva Bush and supported by Chris Saunders. It calls on the government to amend the Trade and Business Act to remove the ability for foreigners to partner with Caymanians in real estate and property companies, small construction businesses, car rentals, water sports and light technology up to a value of $2.5 million.

Bush has also asked for the government to place a moratorium on all LCCL businesses with no Cayman partners and for the government to introduce a fee for foreign developers building apartments and hotels of 5% on the value. That money should then be set aside for government to purchase property earmarked for only Caymanians to buy with controls to prevent landbanking and which can only be sold on to other Caymanians.

The motion also asks the government to give the Cayman Islands Development Bank the resources to help qualified Caymanian entrepreneurs obtain the necessary funding to engage in business activities that are 100% owned by them.

Bush said he was “asking a lot with this motion,” but it all needed to be done to give Caymanians an opportunity to take advantage of the development here that many people feel has not benefitted them. The government has to do more than just allow development; it must ensure that local people are given opportunities and not get left behind. He said young people wanted to get something out of Cayman’s success.

“Our children are looking for better opportunities, and that’s what this motion is trying to do,” he said.

Responding to the motion and accepting it on behalf of the government, Ebanks said that it called for the government to be innovative, ” to create reforms and enact reforms that are more fitting for the time and place”.

He said that as of 30 June, there were 209 LCCLs. The figure fell slightly after the board was given a mandate to refuse all LCCLs for business that clearly Caymanians could do. A revision of fees had made some more expensive, which led to a drop in the number of applications from purely foreign companies. Ebanks had brought a change to the law last year because some of the fees “were grossly out of date” and some of them were “just too cheap”.

He said that the Department of Commerce and Investment had also begun to look more closely at categories of businesses. Members of the team had already looked at the issue of real estate agents, given that there are now many Caymanian real estate agents who support the idea of making it a business carved out for local people only, as there is no reason why that business cannot be carried out by local people.

He said that while the government is considering a moratorium on all LCCLs, it wanted to retain some flexibility as there are some areas, such as an airline offering a new route, where an LCCL would still be required.

Ebanks said capital for the development can’t rest solely on the government, but his ministry was already working on a crowdfunding platform to pool local investment cash that young Caymanian entrepreneurs or business start-ups can access. The minister said considering the motion would be an innovative and energising exercise that all members could participate in before a broader consultation on changes to the local business licensing regime.

Bush welcomed the support of the government and the House for the intent of the motion, which he said was “designed to help Caymanians, not disadvantage Caymanians” as he believed “certain businesses can be left for our people”.