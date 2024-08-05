Port OBC: fourfold increase in car imports by 2084

The panel at the meeting on Thursday night (L-R) Harold Westerman from Stantec, Christine Adnitt – Principal Marine Scientist with Royal HaskoningDHV, Sam Story from KPMG, PWD Projects Manager Simon Griffiths, Port Director Paul Hurlston, and MOTP Chief Officer Stran Bodden. Minister Kenneth Bryan is standing

(CNS): The team of consultants who wrote the Outline Business Case for the new cargo dock for Grand Cayman are making the case for the imperative of building one using projections for imports that would see two and a half times more vehicles shipped annually to the Cayman Islands in fifteen years and four times more in 60 years.

Two public meetings were held last week to present the findings of the OBC, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Ports — the ministry that utterly failed to achieve anything towards implementing a modern, efficient public transport system when transport was included in the portfolio in the first two years of this administration. It has similarly failed to materialise now transport is coupled with the planning ministry.

The consultants included representatives from Stantec, a Canadian architectural and engineering company that designs ports; accounting firm KPMG; sustainability consultants, engineers, and designers Royal HaskoningDHV; and Cayman-based project management and quantity surveying company BCQS.

The presentations at the public meetings made it clear that the report was compiled on the basis that a new port would be built, and its aim was to present various options as to where it could be located.

The team, which based the projections on a population increase over the next 50 years to 250,000, did not appear to factor into their calculations any improvements in public transport, concluding that 20,300 more vehicles will be arriving each year by 2084 than in 2023. The remit of the report did not seem to cover whether the island and its roads and infrastructure could handle this increase.

According to the projected figures, there will be no slowing down of construction either. The amount of cement imported annually is predicted to jump from 58,000 tons to 100,000 tons over the next 15 years. By 2084, this figure will be 157,000 tons each year.

The amount of aggregate imported is expected to increase from 357,000 tons in 2023 to 540,000 tons in 2039. However, if the new cargo port is built at this point, as much as 1.5 million tons could be imported each year, increasing to almost two million tons by 2084, according to the OBC figures.

Harold Westerman from Stantec, who made the presentation at the two public meetings, explained that right now, the only aggregate that is imported is rock and sand for producing concrete. No construction fill is imported because the existing port does not have the capacity to handle it. He said “reports had been produced” that the island should be switching over to imported aggregate and that “stakeholders” had told them that the quarries “primarily at Breakers” are reaching capacity.

“If the port had the capacity to receive construction fill… then that industry would bring construction fill in through the port,” Westerman said, explaining the two different possible figures for 2039.

The number of cargo containers arriving was 37,200 in 2023. This is expected to almost double in the next 15 years and almost triple by 2084. However, how the islands will deal with all the trash generated by the imported goods is still a major question, as successive administrations have been incapable of solving the major issue of waste management.

See the cargo forecasts below and the full presentation in the CNS Library.