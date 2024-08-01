Cargo dock plans account for 250k population by 2074

The panel at Wednesday night’s meeting (L-R) MOTP Chief Officer Stran Bodden, Port Director Paul Hurlston, Harold Westerman from Stantec, Sam Story from KPMG, PWD Projects Manager Simon Griffiths and Christine Adnitt, Principal Marine Scientist with Royal HaskoningDHV

(CNS): At the first of two public meetings about the various options for a new cargo dock for Grand Cayman, it was clear that many of the members of the public who attended were not on the same page as the government representatives and consultants who presented the case, the difference being the assumption that the new dock was needed at all.

The case for the new dock relies on the belief that the population of the island will continue to grow for at least the next 50 years. The consultants adopted the population projections calculated by the National Roads Authority, which assumes a 2% annual growth to the year 2074, reaching a total of 250,000, which is thought to be a plateau.

Graph presented at the meeting on Wednesday night

However, these figures were greeted with dismay by many attendees, who applauded those who took to the microphone to ask how the island could possibly cope with so many people when it is struggling with the current population and question the proposed environmental destruction based on an assumption that could be erroneous.

“The population is the crux of the matter,” Dr Virginia Hobday, a resident of Breakers, told the panel. “Before you start looking at your ports, you’d better start looking at your roads, you’d better start looking at your schools, you’d better start looking at a whole bunch of things before you just say we’re going to have 250,000 people here.”

She said her house looked down to Pease Bay, which is “pristine,” and described her feelings at the prospect that it could be destroyed as “emotional”.

“I would just ask you to consider this very seriously… You can decide you want to have a population of 250,000. You can control that population if you want. So you don’t really have to design for this, even if you have tourism.”

Hobday continued, “You need to take a step back, look at your other infrastructure and stop destroying the natural habitat. The massive impact on the marine [environment] there, it will never recover and it will never be the same. So, don’t destroy a new place. Try and build on what you already have… Over the next five years, have a serious conversation about population growth and about infrastructure.”

Locations for the new cargo port that were considered by the consultants

Nicholas Foster, a young Caymanian fishing guide, talked about the three options the consultants had looked at in the Breakers area (Options 8, 9 and 10). He said the area “that you call ‘reclaimed land’ — that is barrier reef”. Noting the abundant marine life found there, he said that building a dock in that area was “a terrible, terrible idea”.

He said it would not only affect the wildlife there but would also open up the south coast and compromise the barrier reef. “These guys may not be concerned,” he said, indicating towards Tourism and Ports Minister Kenneth Bryan, “but 50% of my trips are done there.”

Well-known photographer and conservation advocate Courtney Platt said, “We talk as though there is no way we can limit our population growth. To me, the single most important thing we should be doing… before considering this type of infrastructure expansion is control our growth in pace with our infrastructure. That’s really the main issue I see for all of our woes.”

Platt, who had campaigned against the cruise dock in the George Town Harbour, said that expanding the existing dock there “would be far less damaging to the environment than proceeding with this plan on the south coast that [would be] hugely, enormously, a bigger environmental disaster for us”.

He said the reefs around the Cayman Islands, which have been overfished, “desperately” need to be restored so that Caymanians can continue to fish. “A day may come when ‘it’ hits the fan and cargo ceases to come in for some reason… and we’ll need a strategic food reserve.”

Peter Schmid also questioned the assumptions made about population growth. He said the economy of the Cayman Islands would have to change for the population to keep growing as the consultants suggested. He believed the local tourism product was finite and had trouble imagining an economy here that would sustain 250,000 people.

A young Caymanian said she was concerned about the state of democracy in the Cayman Islands and asked for a longer consultation period and an extended deadline for the survey. She also suggested they conduct focus groups, particularly with youth activists and young Caymanians.

Referring to a report by regional economist Marla Dukharan, which found that tourism contributes relatively little to the Cayman Islands economy, she said, “We have to have vision and planning for the future and also understand the data and the economics” before making decisions that “will have rippling effects for generations to come”.

One of the panellists, Sam Story, an associate partner at KPMG, explained that the consultants had assumed a high estimate for the population to ensure that, when it is finished, the dock will have the capacity to cope with however many people there are and whatever volume of cargo it has to deal with.

“We can’t predict what the population will be,” he said, noting that unknown economic and political factors would shape this.

Weighing in on the issue, Minister Bryan appeared to agree with the “population concerns” expressed at the meeting. “Most people know my position on immigration reform,” he said but nevertheless insisted that, regardless of population growth, the tonnage of imports will grow because of tourism.

Stating that the current population is 82,000 (a figure that many dispute), Bryan made a point of publicly asking Harold Westerman, from engineering consultants Stantec, at what point the existing cargo facilities would reach capacity.

“The current port can handle very little more population,” Westerman stated. However, the short-term plans they have for dealing with the cargo, which include widening the south pier at the existing port and “shuffling things and reconfiguring things a little at the CDC”, were designed to handle cargo up to 2039. With their estimates for the population growth, that would be 133,000 people.

Beyond that, “you could do lots of little increments” like expanding the CDC and the port, but he said that would not be sufficient for the projected growth. However, he introduced the idea that the port could be built in phases. He said the channel and the turning basin (which would cause major environmental damage) would have to be built, but initially, just two-thirds of the wharf could be constructed and added to “down the road”.

Therefore, if the population growth is smaller than expected, the port would last much longer than 2084, he said. However, this would do nothing to address the environmental destruction and quality of life concerns that were raised.

In the main presentation at the meeting, Westerman explained that the entire process of planning and building the dock would take between ten and fifteen years but should then last for at least 50 more years. While the new dock is processing, they are proposing the expansion and improvement of the current facilities.