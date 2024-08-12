CAL plane makes second emergency landing

Cayman Airways (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): Officials from Cayman Airways Ltd have said that one of its Max 737 aircraft has been taken out of service, and the airline is working with Boeing to resolve the issue after it was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday night, the second within the space of two days. Flight KX792 from Grand Cayman to New York landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) at 10:36pm (EST) after

encountering a flap indication issue during its final approach.

This aircraft had previously been removed from service on 8 August for the same reason following an emergency landing at Owen Roberts International Airport following a flight from Los Angeles.

In a press release issued Sunday, CAL stated that a defective sensor had been identified and replaced on 8 August, and after extensive and successful checks, the aircraft was returned to service. The plane then flew four flights on 10 August without issue before the flap indication error reoccurred on approach to JFK.

Given the repeat occurrence, the aircraft was immediately removed from service in JFK for further investigation, officials stated, noting that CAL had received new and additional troubleshooting steps to be taken before the aircraft is cleared for further flights.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority at Cayman Airways,” said Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms. “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of

operational safety and reliability and will not compromise on these standards. We understand the

concern this situation must have caused, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. We assure

our passengers and the public that we are taking every necessary step to resolve this issue swiftly and

thoroughly.”

Footage circulating on social media showing passengers bracing for a crash landing has stirred up alarm, given how close the two emergency landings have been. But officials said this was as a result of an abundance of caution.

“In keeping with the airline’s stringent and abundantly cautious operating procedures, Captain Basil

Hamaty, assisted by First Officer Felton Beneby, declared an emergency with the knowledge that the

aircraft was perfectly capable of landing safely at a higher speed than normal without the use of flaps

on JFK’s very long runway, and without any potential need for excessive deceleration,” officials stated.

“In a procedural abundance of caution, the Captain ordered that the passengers be prepared for such an

event. This incident involved the same aircraft that previously experienced a similar issue on August 8,

2024 during flight KX481’s approach to Grand Cayman from Los Angeles.”

Meanwhile, to ensure continued service to passengers, Cayman Airways positioned a different aircraft at JFK early Sunday, which successfully operated the delayed flight KX793 from New York to Grand Cayman.

Passengers travelling on CAL’s jet service were warned to expect delays across the network, and affected passengers will be contacted directly with updates.