CAL Express fleet review depends on LC airport project

CAL Twin Otter on Little Cayman

(CNS): Cayman Airways will be renewing its Express domestic fleet in the coming years, and a study is now underway to review the Saab aircraft that currently flies between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac for a suitable replacement, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan told parliament recently. But the decision might be contingent on what happens with the controversial proposal to develop a new airport on Little Cayman against the wishes of most of the residents.

In addition to the two Saabs, CAL Express has two Twin Otter aircraft that fly round trips to all three Cayman Islands. These small planes are suitable for landing on the short airstrip at Little Cayman’s Edward Bodden Airfield, which requires special permission from the Civil Aviation Authority because the airfield doesn’t meet international safety regulations.

While a third Twin Otter has been purchased and is due to arrive this month, in the long term, CAL is hoping to replace these small planes as well as the Saabs it uses to service Cayman Brac with a single type of aircraft to cover all the domestic routes.

Bryan told parliament that Cayman Airways has enlisted an aviation consultancy firm to conduct the research and analysis “necessary for identifying the optimal replacement”, and an early report is currently under evaluation that will ultimately lead to a recommendation to the government for new planes. However, the decision will be affected by what happens on Little Cayman.

At the moment CAL must regularly secure a flight exemption certificate to fly to Little Cayman, which has continued for many years. But although the Twin Otters have been flying into Little Cayman safely for decades and discontinuing the exemption would immediately kill all tourism on the island and strand residents, Bryan claimed that recently, there had been indications from the governor’s office, which is responsible for aviation safety, that this special exemption could be pulled.

However, he assured MPs that this would not happen in September and said the certificate was almost certainly going to be renewed next month, especially in light of the arrival of the new Twin Otter in the next couple of weeks.

The government has said this is because the Cayman Islands Airports Authority is now in the process of rolling out plans to redevelop the airports on all three islands. All of the plans have generated controversy over a number of issues, such as costs, justification for the work and negative environmental impacts. But the proposal to build a new airport on Little Cayman is among the most controversial of all the plans.

While the plan to develop a new airport poses a substantial and direct threat to the natural habitat at the proposed site, residents on Little Cayman also fear the far wider impact on the unique and pristine habitat of the entire island and its way of life. A larger airport will lead to an increase in development and visitors, placing the island’s natural resources and marine habitat at much greater risk.

While Bryan has said there is an option on the table to expand and improve the existing airfield to meet the CAA requirements, he believes that would be too costly and difficult as it would require the acquisition of property. The minister has made it clear that while a decision has not yet been made, he favours moving the airport.

Answering questions last month from Moses Kirkconnell MP, who represents Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman, Bryan said the situation was delicate. He claimed the government was looking for “balance”, a concept environmental activists are growing increasingly concerned about, given that it always seems to be weighed heavily in favour of development.

However, Bryan has acknowledged the strong feelings of the Little Cayman community, which wants to keep the airport at its present location. A petition recently started by the Sister Islands Tourism Association reflects the local opposition to a new airport and the determination of objectors to fight the proposal to develop a larger airport.

The petitioners have said that they believe there are other options which have not been considered.

“Those driving this change are trying to present this as an unavoidable and required change which we do not accept,” the petition states. “We are aware of other airports around the world, including in our region, that cannot comply with all regulations and are granted certain exemptions or derogations that ensure safety is not compromised.”