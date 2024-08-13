Cabinet approves C$1.2M for cruise referendum

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has approved a CI$1.2 million increase in the budget of the Elections Office to cover the cost of holding a referendum later this year on the question of whether to develop cruise berthing facilities. Cabinet cleared the spending of the additional cash at its regular weekly meeting on 30 July.

If the CIG waited just a few months until the 2025 General Election, which is expected to be held in April, the additional cost would be far less. It would also give the government a chance to add further questions on ganja and gambling.

The date for this national poll has not yet been set, but Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who is leading the charge to hold it, has suggested on several occasions that it could be in October or November, less than six months before the general election.

Holding the vote in the autumn will also mean that people who register to vote now will not be able to take part in the referendum because of the long administrative period between a person signing on to the Cayman Islands electoral roll and appearing on the register.

However, if the CIG conducted the referendum at the same time as the general elections, dozens more people, especially younger Caymanians who have recently become eligible to vote, would be able to take part. Given that younger voters will be more impacted by a costly and environmentally unsustainable project with broad socio-economic implications for future generations, critics of the decision to go for a stand-alone poll are arguing that the government should wait.

The concept of a vote is broadly welcomed, and the opposition has already offered its support. Before the pandemic, the PPM administration was planning to develop piers in the George Town Harbour without taking the idea to the people to vote on until it was presented with a petition for a people-initiated referendum, which, under the Constitution, forces the government’s hand to hold a poll.

But the PPM then attempted to manipulate the question and the timing, and were forced into court by the Cruise Port Referendum campaigners.

Critics are now accusing the tourism minister of also attempting to manipulate the vote, despite his claims that the current government does not hold a specific position on cruise berthing. Bryan has said the poll on the cruise issue is for the CIG to seek a directive from voters about whether or not the people want piers, but the UPM administration does not yet have a specific project in mind.

While there is no indication as to whether the question will be about developing piers in George Town Harbour or elsewhere, there has been mounting speculation that the cruise facility could be developed in tandem with the government’s latest controversial project, a cargo port in Breakers.

The decision to proceed with a referendum on a cruise dock could have also provided an opportunity for a vote on other matters, such as the decriminalisation of the use of marijuana and changing the gambling laws to legalize a lottery. However, it appears that the government is not going to ask these questions in the referendum, despite indications that it would do so earlier in the administration.

Government back-bench MP McKeeva Bush told CNS recently there is a feeling that holding an election and a referendum together or alongside additional questions could be “too confusing” for the electorate.