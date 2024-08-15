British passport holders need visa to enter Honduras

Goloson International Airport, La Ceiba

(CNS): In an apparent tit-for-tat move, the Government of Honduras has imposed visa entry requirements for people who hold British passports, starting today. This follows the announcement by the British government on 19 July that all Hondurans need a visa to enter the UK. Britain allowed a four-week transition period, which ends tomorrow, 16 August, during which Hondurans who booked their travel before 19 July can still enter the UK.

The UK also imposed a visa regime on Dominica, Namibia, Timor-Leste and Vanuatu. The move by the previous Conservative government was said to have been made due to a huge uptick in asylum claims and abuse of the provision to visit the UK for a limited period as non-visa nationals in order to apply. There has been so sign that the new Labour government will change this policy.

Cayman Airways Ltd, which operates two return flights to La Ceiba per week, said yesterday it had been informed by the Honduran government that, effective 15 August, the following nationals will require a visa for entry into Honduras: nationals of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, holders of British passports from the Special Administrative Regions of the People’s Republic of China (Hong Kong) stating “British nationality”, and holders of British Passports originally from other British territories, including the Cayman Islands.

CAL advised passengers travelling to La Ceiba to ensure that they have all necessary travel documents, including visas, prior to arriving at the airport to check in and for document verification. Passengers will be required to present proof of their visa to Cayman Airways staff.

Visas for travel to Honduras are not currently being issued in the Cayman Islands but can be obtained from consulates in Panama, Cuba, the US and the Dominican Republic. (See here for consulate contact details.)

The Honduran government’s new visa requirements for British passport holders are in stark contrast to its general policy. In June this year, it implemented a visa-free entry policy for tourists from 117 countries to attract more international visitors and stimulate economic growth through tourism.

Travellers exempt from needing a visa to enter Honduras for visits up to 90 days include those from the Schengen Area, such as Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands; Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina; as well as Japan, South Korea, Australia and Canada.

Under the Central America-4 Free Mobility Agreement, travellers with a visa from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras or Nicaragua can visit the other three countries without needing an additional visa.