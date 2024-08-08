CAL jet makes emergency landing

Cayman Airways at ORIA (file photo from CAL social media)

(CNS) Updated: Cayman Airways 481 from Los Angeles landed safely at Owen Roberts International Airport at 4:56pm after an emergency situation was called. According to the airline, the plane landed with minimal flaps after encountering a flap asymmetry issue during its approach. Although the aircraft was capable of landing safely with minimal flaps, Captain Joey Jackson declared an emergency as a precaution, ensuring that local emergency services were on standby.

Before landing, the aircraft circled the island for over an hour to burn off fuel and reduce landing weight. Upon arrival, the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection and any necessary remediation.

The flight left LAX 36 minutes late and landed one hour and 35 minutes late.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service checked the aircraft, which landed safely on the runway, and all domestic stations have now stood down.