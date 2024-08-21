Breakers dock depends on chosen EWA route

Image on the right shows the cargo dock options, while the image on the left shows the EWA extension options

(CNS): While the claim by Planning Minister Jay Ebanks that the choice of option B3 for the East-West Arterial Road extension was because it balanced development and environmental responsibility is dubious, the claim that it “aligns with our strategic goals” seams to be more on point, as the UPM appears determined to build a new cargo dock and the most likely location is Breakers, a plan that relies on the existence of the new road.

At the recent public meetings about the options for the dock, the consultants hired to compile the outline business case for this very costly capital project explained how the various locations were being scored. Four were shortlisted: West Bay (Option 3), Bodden Bay (Option 8), Breakers Quarries (Option 9), and Frank Sound (Option 10).

While the West Bay location is on the shortlist, when assessed for its environmental impact (see here) it has a high negative score as it would require significant dredging in North Sound. Options 8 and 10 would both be very expensive because they would require a breakwater to be built offshore to protect the dock when the seas are rough.

The consultants did not provide any idea of the cost range for a new dock but they did claim that developing it using the existing quarries at Breakers was the least expensive. West Bay would be 18% higher than the lowest cost option, Frank Sound 34% higher and Bodden Bay 52% higher, the consultants estimated. (See here)

The presentation at the public meetings did not provide a detailed explanation of how environmental impacts or costs were assessed but the scores at this stage found that, other than not doing anything or expanding the existing dock in the George Town Harbour, the Breakers option would have the least impact and be the least expensive.

However, the scores, if accurate, do not take into account the environmental fallout from building the dock, especially when coupled with the EWA extension, which, in addition to the impact of the road itself, would trigger development in pristine wetland habitat that is currently inaccessible.

Once the outline business case has been completed, it will be presented to Cabinet for the final decision, though it seems clear that the direction of the work on the OBC so far is pointing to Breakers. But the consultants appear to have assumed that the EWA will be built, and the only option for its route if the dock is located there is B3.

The main presenter, Harold Westerman from Stantec, also noted that the construction of cargo docks tends to attract businesses that want to locate nearby, which would mean more development.

In its submissions for the OBC, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands said, “The impacts of induced development around a new port would be highly impactful on the natural terrestrial environment of the area. Other than the quarries, this area has no industrial development. Industries will grow around a port and spread severe impacts towards the Central Mangrove Wetlands, Meagre Bay Pond, and the rare dry forest.”