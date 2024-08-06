Boys shooting pellet guns at random people in GT

Stock image of a gel blaster

(CNS): The police said that last weekend, they received several reports of a group of between two and ten boys, believed to be between twelve and 15 years old, approaching members of the public and firing shots at them with what appears to be a pellet gun or gel blaster. While no one has been injured in these incidents, they have caused fear and alarm to members of the community, police said.

The RCIPS is advising the boys who have engaged in this activity to desist at once. Parents, especially parents of juveniles in possession of this type of toy, are advised to speak to their children about the negative consequences that such activities can have.

The police are investigating the incidents, which occurred on the evenings of Friday and Saturday, 2 and 3 August, between 8:00pm and about 10:00pm, in George Town in the vicinity of Newport Avenue, Keturah Street, Hope Drive and Paxton Street.