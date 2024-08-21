Beloved musician Dave Martins passes, aged 90

Dave Martins

(CNS): Acclaimed Guyanese musician and Caribbean cultural icon Dave Martins died on Sunday, 18 August, at the age of 90. The Cayman Islands Ministry of Culture described him as “a visionary whose influence on Caymanian culture, as well as the culture across the wider Caribbean region, was truly extraordinary. As the leader of the iconic Tradewinds band, Dave’s music was a powerful blend of dynamic rhythms, vibrant melodies and thought-provoking commentary, leaving a lasting legacy on the cultural fabric of the region.”

Beyond his musical talents, Martins played a pivotal role in the cultural landscape of the Cayman Islands, the ministry said. His enduring legacy includes the founding of the Batabano carnival, the creation of Cayfest, and the inception of the beloved satirical revue Rundown, which continues to be a cornerstone of Caymanian cultural expression.

His leadership as Chairman of the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF), Executive Director of the Pirates Week National Festival, and President of the Cayman Music & Entertainment Association highlighted his unwavering dedication to cultural preservation and growth.

His wife, Annette Arjoon Martins, posted on social media that she was “eternally grateful to have shared fifteen years of unconditional love, support and especially shared passions for everything Guyanese with my soul mate”.

“The passing of Dave Martins deeply saddens me,” said Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour. “His profound vision and commitment to our culture were truly inspiring. Dave had an unmatched ability to encapsulate the essence of Caymanian culture, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations. On behalf of the Ministry of Culture, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and those who loved him. His absence will be felt forever.”

Martins was a beloved figure throughout the Caribbean, and his passing marks a significant loss for the entire region. His legacy will endure through the institutions he helped build and the countless lives he enriched, the ministry said.