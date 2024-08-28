$45.5M spent since 2021 buying land for crown

East End lot bought by CIG this year

(CNS): Since coming to office in 2021, the Cayman Islands Government, initially PACT and then UPM, has spent at least CI$45.5 million on acquiring more than 60 pieces of land, most of which were bought over the last 18 months. CI$12 million has been spent in Cayman Brac alone, over $2.1 million on Scranton Park and some $20 million for beach access on all three islands. But less than C$1.6 million has been spent on conserving endangered natural habitats or species.

The land shopping bill is significant, and much of it is on beachfront and shoreline land that has been acquired to provide public access and prevent development. But only a tiny fraction is being set aside for real conservation purposes, even though some of the lots, including some of the more expensive acquisitions, appear to have been financed by the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).

North Side land bought to expand NS Primary School

According to information released to a CNS reader following a freedom of information request to the Ministry of District Administration and Lands, the government has also spent $2,700,000 on the old Mariner’s Cove site in Prospect for a health and wellness park and $5,600,000 on the waterfront site in George Town for the tourism minister’s planned training and attraction centre.

While the documents released under the FOI law listed around 60 pieces of land, it is not clear where all of the lots acquired are located. CNS has cross-referenced using open-source information and government documents, such as the Ministry of Lands annual reports, to find out where the land is and more details on why the property was purchased and what the CIG plans to do with it.

However, in most cases, there is very little information available to the public about the land that has been purchased on its behalf.

Some of the beachfront acquisitions have been very expensive, such as block 39E parcel 67, which was acquired for $2,178,000 to provide public access to the shoreline and prevent development in the Rum Point area. The government has acquired several costly beachfront lots in the district of North Side along Rum Point Drive, but it is not clear exactly where many of them are or what the CIG plans to do with these sites, if anything.

The government also spent $1.3 million on land for public shoreline access and to prevent development in Old Man Bay using money from the EPF, a fund set aside to buy land to conserve specific habitats and endangered species under the National Conservation Act. However, this plot of land has not been acquired under the NCA, and, again, there is no publicly available information to explain the purchase.

As the Department of Environment and the National Conservation Council struggle to find the resources to buy land needed to protect specific endangered endemic flora like the ghost orchid or fauna like the blue iguana, the CIG has recently acquired a significant amount of land for an array of purposes. But it does not appear to be coordinating with its own environmental experts to find out which land parcels are in the most environmentally sensitive areas.

Beach access is a major problem, and it is extremely important to acquire land to enable people to continue enjoying Cayman’s beautiful coastlines. However, in some cases where land has been acquired, the government is clearing the natural habitat from these coastal areas and building infrastructure and car parks that local people feel are unnecessary.

At the new public beach at Pease Bay, the natural habitat has been sacrificed to make way for numerous parking lots, a turtle mosaic roundabout, and other concrete structures.