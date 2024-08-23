23 displaced by generator fire in Fern Circle

Red Cross volunteer helps a man displaced by the Fern Circle generator fire

(CNS): A fire that originated from a generator at a tenement yard on Fern Circle, off Fairbanks Road in George Town, last Monday, 19 August, resulted in the displacement of 23 individuals after the planning department condemned the property, according to the Cayman Islands Red Cross, which opened its shelter that evening to provide assistance to those affected.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) said that early that morning, it responded to a 911 call about the fire, which reported that it was in the generator room at the residence. When they arrived, the fire crews found that the generator fire had been extinguished by the tenants using buckets of water from a cistern.

However, further assessments revealed an active fire in the ceiling and roof of a structure attached to the generator room located on the east side of the main house, which is separate from the main house. The CIFS team quickly extinguished the fire, preventing its spread and further property damage. No injuries were reported.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Randy Rankin said, “I am immensely proud of our firefighters’ rapid and effective response to yet another fire incident. Their training and coordination were evident in their ability to contain the fire.”

At the same time, CFO Rankin urged the public to make fire safety a priority. “If we all work together, we can keep our communities safe. Our firefighters will always be ready to respond but please do your part to prevent fires, which can have devastating consequences.”

Eight people stayed at the Red Cross shelter. The CIRC said its volunteers and staff transported the affected individuals to collect personal belongings before bringing them to the shelter and ensured that they received a hot meal for dinner.

The CIRC said it collaborated with Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and the Jamaican Consulate to coordinate assistance and that it would provide ongoing support to those impacted by the fire.