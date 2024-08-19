19 summoned to court in ACC investigation

(CNS): Anti-Corruption Commission investigators have served 19 people with summons to appear in court, either for bribery of a public officer, contrary to section the Anti-Corruption Act, or unlawfully obtaining personal data, contrary to the Data Protection Act, or both. One man has also been summonsed for fraud on the government, contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act. The ACC has not provided any details about the investigation but said it was “complex and protracted”.

Three public officers are among the group: Ricardo Nathaniel Roach (37) of Bodden Town, Erika Monique Wilson-Nairne (37) of North Sound and Kristina Bryan (36) of West Bay. They have all been summonsed for bribery of a public officer. Roach has also been summonsed for fraud on the government.

Fritz Alberth McPherson (45) of Bodden Town and Andy Wellington Smith (41) of George Town have been summonsed for two offences: bribery of a public officer and unlawfully obtaining personal data.

Christopher Douglas Wight (65) of George Town has been summonsed for unlawfully obtaining personal data.

In addition, the following have been summonsed for bribery of a public officer:

Craig Michael Conner (36) of Bodden Town,

Noel Green (28) of Prospect,

Corey Christopher Cato (33) of George Town,

Jordan Lindsey Cacho (32) of George Town,

Glenroy Murray (45) of West Bay,

Michael Facey (52) of George Town,

Kevin Gerard McGeough (47) of George Town,

Leonard Daniel Lewis (38) of George Town,

Rion Kirk Mohammed (45) of George Town,

Kirk Ricardo Ford (48) of George Town,

Simalee Elizabeth Ebanks (33) of Bodden Town,

Richard Anthony Andrews (36) of West Bay,

Leroy Smalling (42) of George Town.

Leroy Smalling will appear in court at 10:00am on 6 August. The other 18 people will appear in court at 10:00 on 3 September. The ACC said that no further information will be released at this time.