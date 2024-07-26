WORC launches new portal to replace JobsCayman

Screenshot of the new WORC portal

(CNS): Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman has launched the new Jobs & Online Payment Services portal to replace JobsCayman. In a release on Friday, WORC says the new portal is more efficient and easier to navigate than the old site, which was heavily criticised. Caymanian job seekers are now able to select and track job posts they want to apply for, and applying for more than one job at a time can be done with the new ‘quick apply’ feature.

WORC said the sign-up process has been optimised to be quick and straightforward for both employers and Caymanian job seekers. Employers can now more efficiently manage job postings and applicants, while those with multiple businesses under one company will benefit from a simplified and streamlined process.

WORC Director Jeremy Scott said, “We are pleased to finally launch the new portal, which we hope job seekers and employers will find easier to use, creating an overall better online experience. We had some challenges but worked through them to be able to launch a product we are proud of. We are committed to improving our technology so that we can provide greater customer service to our valued customers.”

The payment section of the portal has been enhanced to provide a more user-friendly experience, featuring an improved method for executing group transactions. The system is now capable of processing these transactions individually, WORC said.