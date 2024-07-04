Woman stabbed in supermarket car park
(CNS): A woman was stabbed on Wednesday before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, the RCIPS have confirmed noting that this was a domestic altercation and not a case of ‘panic shopping rage’, as had been rumoured on social media yesterday. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of Foster’s supermarket in the Airport Centre long after the store had closed. Police said one person has been arrested and a weapon recovered.
