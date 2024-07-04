Woman stabbed in supermarket car park

| 04/07/2024
Cayman News Service
Foster’s at the Airport Centre

(CNS): A woman was stabbed on Wednesday before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, the RCIPS have confirmed noting that this was a domestic altercation and not a case of ‘panic shopping rage’, as had been rumoured on social media yesterday. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of Foster’s supermarket in the Airport Centre long after the store had closed. Police said one person has been arrested and a weapon recovered.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

Police seek man wanted for serious assault
Police looking for suspect after Saturday night stabbing
Man sustains serious stab wound in George Town bar

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Comments are closed.

«
»