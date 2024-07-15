Victim stabbed on Cayman Brac Public Beach

Cayman Brac Public Beach

(CNS): A man is in hospital recovering from multiple stab wounds while another is in police custody after a stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning at the public beach on South Side West Road on Cayman Brac. Police said they were called to the scene at about 1:30am where they learned a man had been at the location when another man approached him and began behaving aggressively. The second man stabbed the victim multiple times before leaving the scene.

EMS attended, and the wounded man was taken to Faith Hospital for treatment for the injuries, which police said appeared to be non-life-threatening. He remains in hospital in stable condition. Officers have located and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of wounding in relation to the incident. He remains in custody as investigations continue.