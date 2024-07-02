Urgent call for O- and O+ blood ahead of storm

Photo from the Cayman Islands Blood Bank social media

(CNS): As Hurricane Beryl approaches, the Cayman Islands Blood Bank urgently requests donations of O Positive and O Negative blood today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday), as these two blood types are critically needed to ensure the Blood Bank is prepared for any emergencies that may arise during and after the storm. “With the threat of Hurricane Beryl, it is important that our blood supply is sufficiently stocked,” said Judith Clarke, Laboratory Manager at the Blood Bank.

“We are calling on all eligible donors with O Positive and O Negative blood types to come forward immediately. Your donation could save lives in our community.”

Donation Details:

Location: Cayman Islands Blood Bank, 2 nd Floor George Town Hospital (95 Hospital Road)

Floor George Town Hospital (95 Hospital Road) Contact Information: 244-2674/2677

Hours of Operation: Monday to Wednesday, 7:00 am – 6:30pm Friday 7:00am – 6:30pm Saturdays 9:00am – 5:30pm



Donors are reminded to ensure they are well-hydrated and have eaten before donating. The Blood Bank also encourages donors to spread the word to friends and family who may be eligible to donate.

“Together, we can ensure that we are prepared for any situation that Hurricane Beryl may bring,” Clarke said. “We deeply appreciate the generosity of our donors.”

See here or call 244-2674/2677 for more information or to donate. Walk-in donors are also welcome.