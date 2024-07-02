Urgent call for O- and O+ blood ahead of storm
(CNS): As Hurricane Beryl approaches, the Cayman Islands Blood Bank urgently requests donations of O Positive and O Negative blood today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday), as these two blood types are critically needed to ensure the Blood Bank is prepared for any emergencies that may arise during and after the storm. “With the threat of Hurricane Beryl, it is important that our blood supply is sufficiently stocked,” said Judith Clarke, Laboratory Manager at the Blood Bank.
“We are calling on all eligible donors with O Positive and O Negative blood types to come forward immediately. Your donation could save lives in our community.”
Donation Details:
- Location: Cayman Islands Blood Bank, 2nd Floor George Town Hospital (95 Hospital Road)
- Contact Information: 244-2674/2677
- Hours of Operation:
- Monday to Wednesday, 7:00 am – 6:30pm
- Friday 7:00am – 6:30pm
- Saturdays 9:00am – 5:30pm
Donors are reminded to ensure they are well-hydrated and have eaten before donating. The Blood Bank also encourages donors to spread the word to friends and family who may be eligible to donate.
“Together, we can ensure that we are prepared for any situation that Hurricane Beryl may bring,” Clarke said. “We deeply appreciate the generosity of our donors.”
See here or call 244-2674/2677 for more information or to donate. Walk-in donors are also welcome.
Category: Health, Medical Health
Can you clarify who exactly is eligible?
Your eligibility test says upto 70 years of age, but I’m 65 and have been turned away.
My husband had cancer 40 years ago that was surgically removed, no treatment required, and he’s not allowed either.
And both of us are O and willing to donate!
I’m over 65 and according to the idiots appealing for blood, mine is no good because of my age. (But it is ok to import blood given by over 65s).