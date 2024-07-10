UPM entirely rejects Boundary Commission report

Acting Governor Franz Manderson receives the EBC Report from Chair Dr Lisa Handley in August 2023. Looking on (L-R) are Commission members Steve McField and Adriannie Webb, joined by Acting DG Stran Bodden

(CNS): Cabinet has rejected the Electoral Boundary Commission’s report and recommendations on how to address the imbalances in the Cayman Islands’ democratic landscape. According to a Cabinet note regarding a 27 June meeting, which was released by the government on Wednesday, the UPM supports a motion by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to establish a new boundary commmission to do the review over.

This latest EBC handed over its completed work in August last year, but since then, the government has remained silent on the issue. One EBC member, local attorney Steve McField, recently expressed his anger that the report had been effectively ignored. The opposition MPs have also voiced their concerns about how much time has elapsed since the document was handed to the government.

While the brief Cabinet note does not indicate why the administration has rejected the report, it says that ministers have approved the tabling of a motion in the upcoming meeting of parliament “proposing the acceptance of an Order from the Governor to reject all recommendations contained in the 2023 Electoral Boundary Commission Report and to seek the Governor’s support in accordance with Section 89 (1) of the Constitution, to establish a new Electoral Boundary Commission with revised Terms of Reference (ToR) to ensure equitable representation and comprehensive consultation”.

This means that the current constituencies will be in place for the next general election, even though they are now significantly different in size.

Check back to CNS later for more on this story.