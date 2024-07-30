Two more firearms handed in during amnesty

(CNS): The RCIPS has said that one pistol, a rifle and an unspecified amount of ammunition were handed in through a trusted third party this past weekend as part of the National Gun Amnesty campaign. This brings the total number of firearms recovered by the police since the beginning of the amnesty on 1 July to four.

The RCIPS announced last week that due to the disruption caused by Hurricane Beryl, the amnesty, originally scheduled to end on 31 July, has been extended to Sunday, 11 August.

Until this date, members of the public can hand in all illegal guns, gun components and ammunition without fear of prosecution, no questions asked.

“It’s heartening to see more firearms brought in this past weekend,” Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said, adding that the police want to give people every opportunity to take advantage of the gun amnesty. “Let’s keep the momentum, as we still have a long way to go to rid our communities of the high number of firearms.”

There are four options for surrendering guns, ammunition and any other weapons, including drop-off, pick-up, and handed in via a trusted party or Cayman Crime Stoppers.