Two killed in early morning crash in Spotts

Fatal crash on Shamrock Road, 1 July 2024 (from social media)

(CNS): Police have confirmed that two people were killed in yet another horrific crash on Shamrock Road in the Spotts-Newlands area. The single-vehicle collision happened at around 2:15am Monday when a white BMW crashed into a wall on the westbound lane. The man and woman in the car were extricated from the vehicle by fire crews and taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The westbound roadway going towards George Town is diverted through Hirst Road, while police carry out their investigations. Eastbound traffic is being diverted through Spotts Newlands Road, but drivers heading east are advised to avoid the area and take the East-West Arterial instead.

This stretch of Shamrock Road has become a notorious location for major and deadly collisions over the years as a result of speeding along the three-lane straight highway. However, it has a number of concealed entrances coming directly on and off the road into residential condo complexes and neighbourhoods.

Local residents in the area have been campaigning for some time for police to introduce traffic calming measures or deploy the traffic unit on a regular basis to encourage drivers to slow down. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has filed a parliamentary question about this road, which is expected to be asked during this coming meeting of parliament, set to begin Friday.