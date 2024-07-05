Starmer leads Labour to landslide victory in UK

King Charles invites Keir Starmer to form the next UK government

(CNS): Sir Keir Starmer has been formally appointed by King Charles at Buckingham Palace as Britain’s new prime minister following a landslide general election victory. Labour won 412 of the 650 seats after support for the Conservatives, who have been in office for the last 14 years, collapsed. Rishi Sunak, the outgoing prime minister, has signalled his intention to resign from the leadership of the Tory party after his successor has been selected.

In his first speech as PM, made outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer, a former prosecutor and a human rights lawyer, urged the country to embrace “the sunlight of hope”, before heading inside his new home to begin working on shaping his new government.

Starmer, who was elected to parliament less than a decade ago, has managed to reshape the Labour Party in just four years after taking over from Jeremy Corbin, who had led very much from the left, which led to a collapse in support for Labour in the 2019 election. Starmer has brought the party back to the centre ground.

Much of the swing to Labour was due to a complete rejection by voters of the chaotic Conservative rule since the country opted to leave the European Union. However, many of the votes that the Conservatives lost went to the new populist Reform Party under the leadership of Trump-supporting Nigel Farage, which helped seal the Tory doom.

The anti-immigration and anti-European party has connections to the rightwing racist movements that have long danced on the very periphery of British politics but have moved more into the centre of the political fray in recent years, not just in the UK but in many other European countries.

Farage won his seat in Clacton, a seaside town in Essex, which has some of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country, after eight attempts during his checkered political career and carried three other members of that party to parliament with him. Although the party won just four seats in parliament, it took a 14.3% share of the vote.

The Liberal Democrats re-emerged as the credible third party after winning 71 seats, up from 11 in 2019, having also taken votes from the Conservatives and unseating several Tory ministers.

The UK Green Party finally increased its share of the vote to almost 7%, taking it from the realm of activism into the heart of the political fray. The party secured four seats, having had just one MP for the last 14 years.

Starmer is expected to begin appointing his new Cabinet later today, and among the first posts likely to be announced is that of foreign secretary. We can probably expect to discover who will be taking care of Britain’s overseas territories next week when the junior ministers are appointed.

While Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly will certainly send a message of congratulations, there will be some nervousness among local politicians and the business community in Cayman about what the new Labour Government will mean for this jurisdiction and its offshore financial services sector. Labour has said it will target raising an additional £5 billion a year by tackling tax avoidance, targeting offshore finance and focusing on making beneficial ownership public.

The party manifesto outlines a commitment to cracking down on money laundering in both the crown dependencies and overseas territories, though it has also promised to defend the right of the jurisdictions to sovereignty and self-determination.